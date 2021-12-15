BTS and "Squid Game" continued to be a worldwide phenomenon that they became hot topics on Twitter this year.

A few weeks before 2021 ends, Twitter dropped a press release confirming the top global moments of the year that the platform recorded.

On its official website, the social networking site quoted Dionne Warwick's tweet "do not bring that foolishness into 2021" as it tries to close this year. The statement listed the most liked tweet of the year, most retweeted tweet, most discussed TV show, most talked about movies, and most discussed sports, among others.

BTS, the current most famous K-pop boy group in the world, garnered several spots in different categories - scoring the top hashtag of 2021 and top liked tweet.

For the Top Hashtag of 2021, the K-pop supergroup surely used their influence in a good way after #StopAsianHate became the most retweeted tweet of the year. The group famously became vocal about their thoughts on the recent hate crimes against Asians and used their power to eliminate such bad deeds in the world.

With their continuous win, #BTS became the top hashtag this year.

Meanwhile, "Squid Game" became a game-changer, although it only arrived in September. The hit Netflix series took the third spot for most discussed TV show worldwide, following "Big Brother Brasil" and "A Fazenda 13" in the list.

BTS, "Squid Game" Bring Home More Honor

Aside from their milestones on Twitter, BTS and "Squid Game" also scored milestones at the People's Choice Awards.

Last month, BTS won a total of three awards during the People's Choice Awards 2021 - The Song of 2021 and The Music Video of 2021 with "Butter" and The Group of 2021.

READ ALSO: Korn Confirms US Tour Dates After Members Faced Health Woes



"We are very happy because all of these awards mean that many people have recognized our efforts. We are so grateful that it is hard to express it in words. We were able to come this far because ARMY [fandom name] was right behind us. Thank you for loving 'Butter' so much. Through 'Butter,' we wanted to give joy to people who are going through difficult times," they said during the acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, "Squid Game" scored The Bingeworthy Show of 2021 - its latest awards after winning Breakthrough Series - Over 40 Minutes at the Gotham Awards.

READ MORE: [VIDEO] Tool Drummer Danny Carey Arrested At Airport Following Shocking Assault

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.