King Gnu unveiled the official music video for the theme song of the upcoming "Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The Movie."

Ahead of the most-awaited arrival of "Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The Movie" on big screens, King Gnu dropped the new music video for its latest single, "Itto." The new song serves as the official theme song of the MAPPA movie adaptation of the hit anime series.

On its official YouTube channel, the rock band shared the over 3-minute video where the members show off their skills comparable to the anime series characters.

The release of the official music video came over a month after a trailer for "Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The Movie" was released on November 5. The collaboration between the band and the series was also announced during the same month.

Parts of the new song have been included in several trailers for the film and TV commercials, leading fans to feel more hyped about the full-length version of the track.



Before sharing the full music video, King Gnu performed the song on TV during their appearance on Fuji TV's music special, "2021 FNS Kayosai."

"Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The Movie": Everything Fans Need To Know

"Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The Movie" will serve as a prequel movie to the popular anime series, taking place before the events of the original manga.

The movie will focus on Yuta's life, starting when he lost his best friend, Rika, in a car accident. Since then, his best friend's cursed spirit continuously haunts him wherever he goes. When he finally arrives at the Jujutsu Academy, he meets the now-fan favorite character, Gojo, who teaches him why the spirit approaches him and what he can do about it.

The main trailer also shared a sneak peek of the main antagonist, Suguru Geto.

The same clip showed a preview of the newly released theme song by King Gnu.

The official synopsis of the movie goes: "Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem-his childhood friend Rika has turned into a curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the curse that haunts him?"

"Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The Movie" will finally give fans more goosebumps on December 24.

