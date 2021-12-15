One of JYP Entertainment's singers, Chansung from 2PM, announced that he will be leaving the talent agency to pursue his life with big blessings coming his way.

It was December 15 when the vocalist wrote a handwritten letter addressed to his fans, sharing his plans for marriage, his soon-to-be wife's pregnancy, and his decision to leave the company by January.

As translated by Soompi, his letter addressed to the group's fans read, "The cold winter season is already here. I began activities when I was 17, and 15 years have passed already. A lot has happened, and there have been many memories. I express endless gratitude to HOTTEST, who have created valuable memories."

"Today, I am telling you about changes and happiness in my life," he said.

The Big Letter

The letter Chansung wrote showed him admitting that he has been in a relationship "for a long time." He also stated that a blessing came to them "earlier than expected" while preparing and planning their marriage after his military discharge, becoming the fourth member to complete it.

"My partner on this road to creating a new family does not have the same job as me, so I ask for your generous understanding for not revealing her," Chansung explained. The 31-year-old also shared that his contract with JYP Entertainment will end in January after spending 15 years under the label. "The decision was made through communication with my future as the priority, and the company willingly gave blessings for my bright future," the singer wrote. "The company is my root and like an old friend, and we will always support each other's growth. My definite path has not been decided yet, but I will share plans that won't cause concern to fans."

Chansung concluded his letter addressing his fans with the sudden announcement and said, "I will work hard as I am right now in the near future in order to impress as 2PM's youngest member Chansung and actor Hwang Chansung. Thank you."

The youngest 2PM member moved the fans as they wrote heartwarming messages of support to the idol, which made him top the trending charts on Twitter. One fan said, "chansung's letter was sweet and genuine but the best part about it was that he was absolutely unapologetic about falling in love and starting a family, not a single "sorry" as it should be"

chansung's letter was sweet and genuine but the best part about it was that he was absolutely unapologetic about falling in love and starting a family, not a single "sorry" as it should be — janine 🌱 (@chansungs) December 15, 2021



Another fan followed this, "I'M SO HAPPY CHANSUNG IS GETTING MARRIED"

I’M SO HAPPY 😭😭😭😭😭 CHANSUNG IS GETTING MARRIED pic.twitter.com/nJNH62d4M3 — les (레슬리)✨ (@Ok_Bingu) December 15, 2021



His co-2PM member Taecyeon also left a message of support to their precious Chansung, commenting, ""our maknae chansungie whatever road you choose to walk on i will always cheer for you and will always be by your side. i sincerely congratulate you and be happy! i love you"

