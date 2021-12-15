Whitney Houston has been deceased for almost a decade now, but her legacy continues to live on, and her music remains distinct in the industry. More recently, her unreleased, never-before-heard demo track broke a record for being the highest priced NFT auction item; how much does it cost?

According to Billboard, the music legend recorded an early demo at the age of 17, and it is now being sold in an auction for a whopping $999,999.

Houston's NFT is being sold by OneOf, a music NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones. Organizers initially announced that the music would be available during their two-day immersive art, music, and NFT event at the Miami Art Week.

The bidding ended on Tuesday, and the winner will have personal access to the full-length version of the track. Another perk of purchasing the song is having digital artwork and videos produced by another 17-year-old artist and photographer, Diana Sinclair.

In a video, Sinclair mentioned that she feels connected to the late singer as her music and family transformed the way she saw her in previous videos.

She added that there are similarities between her artworks and Houston's music.

"Working with her voice on something like this really tied me to that time and her in a way that I wouldn't have had before," the artist added.

Aside from the unreleased track, another NFT collection features rarely-seen archival photos of the late singer's early life, like her prom photo, which features "scrapbook-like colorful and vibrant animations."

The Whitney Houston OneOf One NFT, a never-before-heard demo track from Houston at age 17, SOLD for $999,999! Thank you to all who made this incredible moment in music and NFT history possible! 🙏 @dianaesinclair #BeOneOf #whitneyhouston #NFTnews #WomeninNFTs pic.twitter.com/cmdSuyfOBH — OneOf (@OneOfNFT) December 15, 2021

The money collected from the NFT auction, which generated a staggering $1.1 million in sales, will benefit the singer's non-profit organization Whitney E. Houston Foundation, which focuses on empowering youth to create more opportunities for their success.

In a press release, the executor of Houston's estate, Pat Houston, said she's excited to see the legend's legacy and music expanding into "bold new technology of this era.

She also shared her sentiments on working with Sinclair, saying it was a joy partnering with her.

At the time of this writing, the unreleased track NFT, "Giving Flowers - Diamond Tier," and "Whitney's Prom - Gold Tier," are currently sold out.

The only one that's available is "Whitney The Model - Platinum Tier," which sells for $170.

