It seems like Travis Scott is on a roll after reports saying that he joined safety committee leaders of the government following the "Astroworld" Concert tragedy.

All eyes are on the rapper after TMZ reported he spent the last few weeks going to meetings with leaders from the United States Conference of Mayors, or USCM, which is a group that represents the interests of greater than 1,400 cities in the country.

Inside The Meeting

A source told the outlet that the goal of the meeting is to form a committee made up of government members, adding emergency response, public safety, healthcare management, music, and technology as a part of it. They came together to create a "safety report for future shows" that would lead to safety and security for events like the "Astroworld."

They also stated that the group's goal is they will "aggressively focus on new technologies and innovations that offer ways to address these challenges." The reports were said to be led by Hillary Schieve, the Mayor of Reno and the Chair of the Conference's Tourism, Art, Parks, Entertainment, and Sports Committee.



Recently, the rapper was "not met well" by some families of the ten victims who passed away at the festival. The singer was recently interviewed with Charlamagne Da God after the tragic incident, where he said, "I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference [after the concert]," Scott said. "And even at that moment, you're kind of like, 'Wait, what?'"

The radio personality asked him if he heard the calls of "help" from the audience, and Scott admitted he didn't hear any. He added, "Any time you can hear something like that too, you want to stop the show, you want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need and anytime I could see anything like that, I did."

"I stopped a couple times to make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off of the fans' energy as a collective call-and-response ... I just didn't hear that."

The same source revealed that Valerie Cortinas Fisher, the attorney of 23-year-old Rudy Peña's family, remarked that the interview didn't heal anyone despite what Travis thought. She continued that being "sorry on camera" can be done by anyone, which means "action after that counts."

It seems like Scott is doing more than just talking with this new move, the publisher noted.

