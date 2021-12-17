Aside from their distinct style and energetic performances around the world, "Slipknot" is mainly known for its music. More recently, frontman Corey Taylor clarified one of the "greatest misconceptions" about the songwriters behind their music.

In an interview with HardDrive Radio, Lou Brutus asked the vocalist about their deceased band members who "write primarily" in the group. He also opened up about the other members who contributed to their iconic songs.

Taylor addressed the situation, saying the "greatest misconception" is that the public thinks Joey Jordison and Paul Gray are the only songwriters within their team. (watch the full interview below)

"That couldn't be further from the truth. Everybody writes," he said. (via Loudwire)

During the songwriting process, Taylor explained that Jordison and Gray would "get stuff going," but everything changes as demos are not the final songs they put out.

Once a demo was created by the two, other members like guitarists Jim Root and Mick Thompson would do their best to polish the songs.

Clown is also a significant contributor as he had written "a lot of stuff over the years."

Taylor aired his thoughts out, saying their other members "never gotten a lot of credit that they are due." The frontman is also a songwriter, and he wrote many songs that the band is known for today, and he defended the remaining members, saying they make the music "better."

"Obviously, the music sounds different because Paul's voice isn't there; Joey's voice isn't there. And yet we still are able to write in a way that sounds very Slipknot, and that's because it would always go through the Slipknot filter," he added.

Joey Jordison, Paul Gray's Deaths

In early reports, a 911 call was released to the public, indicating that Joey Jordison was found dead by his ex-girlfriend at the age of 46.

The woman can be heard asking for help in the audio as she found Jordinson when she entered his home.

At the time of this writing, no cause of death was given, but the former "Slipknot" member was candid with his transverse myelitis for years.

On the other hand, Paul Gray was found dead at the TownPlace Suites Hotel in Johnston, Iowa. The former bandmate died of an accidental overdose of morphine.

