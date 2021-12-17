Doja Cat sparked an online conversation after closely having a "Bellyache" collaboration with original singer Billie Eilish, but she had her reasons why it didn't happen.

The "Kiss Me More" singer recently touched on numerous topics on the January issue of Rolling Stone and admitted that Eilish went to her asking for a verse in the said song.

Included as one of the 13 "Other Things You Didn't Know About Her," during the two's early SoundCloud days, she confessed that they were fans of each other's work, which led to the attempted collaboration.

Doja Cat's Reason

According to Vulture, the "Need To Know" singer started her musical career at 17-years old after going through her SoundCloud phase in 2012 with "So High." She later signed with RCA Records, a joint-venture deal with Dr. Luke's label Kemosabe Records.

The singer-rapper said in the article, "I remember thinking it was so cute. I loved it." Her reason for not being able to join the 2017 hit song was that she "couldn't think of anything to write."

She continued her explanation, saying that it was one of her "writer's-block moments" during that time. As the musicians proceeded to be successful in today's generation, they still became supportive of each other. She stated, "I remember seeing that song blow up and thinking, 'Good for her. That's awesome.'" The 26-year-old singer-songwriter declared, "I don't think the song was for me, though. It was quite hard to write to."

Fans React

Many fans were in a state of shock after they found out the "Happier Than Ever" singer's plan to collaborate with Doja Cat never continued. One Twitter user said, "I genuinely can't imagine this but they should do a song together."

I genuinely can’t imagine this but they should do a song together — carlie 🥀 toxic era (@tobesoinlove28) December 16, 2021



More posts came admitting that they want the duet to happen, as another fan tweeted, "Oh they better get in that studio again and record some bops."

"ITS NOT TOO LATE. BELLYACHE REMIX NOW AND THANKS," one avid fan demanded.

ITS NOT TOO LATE. BELLYACHE REMIX NOW AND THANKS. 😄😃😀 https://t.co/u178mLeTy1 — MistleHOE 🎅🏻 (@JustLenny___) December 16, 2021

Meanwhile, a netizen came up to the social media platform and talked about the duo's chemistry by saying, "exactly this proves that she loves her artistry & doesn't just hop on random songs."

exactly this proves that she loves her artistry & doesn’t just hop on random songs, this is the same thing nicki said about get into it & imagine but y’all called her jealous and bitter, I’m not even tryna involve nicki in everything but it’s so sad the way everyone treats her https://t.co/AoM9E6pH0x — ‎‏ً (@FENDISBLUNT) December 16, 2021



