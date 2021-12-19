Gwen Stefani is said to be trying everything she can to get her ex-husband and current spouse to act like adults.

She is looking forward to spending her first Christmas as a married woman with Blake Shelton, and she is hopeful that the country superstar will preserve the peace.

While they are still overjoyed in their marriage after their July wedding, an insider told OK magazine that Blake and Gavin Rossdale's tension is just as strong.

According to the source, the family's holiday preparations include "some fireworks."

Gavin, who shares three kids with Gwen, "will have the boys during a portion of the holidays and will be popping over for pick-ups and drop-offs, so it's bound to get uncomfortable."

The insider went on to say, "He has a way of sticking around and nosing into their business, which ticks Shelton of."

The 56-year-old dad-of-three reportedly views Blake as "some hillbilly who got lucky" in scoring his former wife.

"It's gotten under Blake's skin of late because Gavin knows how to press his buttons."

Gwen Stefani Desires That the Two Men Are Mature

Meanwhile, the former No Doubt front woman is allegedly pleading with Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale to "act like grownups" during their Christmas celebrations.

The blonde beauty is said to believe that, in addition to her three children Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, she has two more children with her ex-husband and current spouse.

Gwen and Bush were married for more than 10 years until divorcing in 2015 due to "irreconcilable issues."

Meanwhile, Gwen and Blake became co-coaches on "The Voice." Despite their divorce, they began to bond in 2015.

Blake was married to Miranda Lambert until 2015, when they divorced.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had been dating for years, but it wasn't until October 2020 that the "Minimum Wage" singer proposed.

In a modest ranch ceremony in Oklahoma on July 3, they finally tied the knot.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Announced Big News Last Month

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are spreading Christmas happiness by sharing their family traditions on the holiday-themed radio broadcast "From Apple Music With Love" in honor of the holiday season.

The hour-long program has the pair acting as radio announcers, playing their favorite Christmas songs and sharing personal tales about their projects.

