Aaliyah fans are not happy with the recent song The Weeknd released that featured vocals from the late singer.

Two decades after her untimely demise, she continues to rock the pop culture boat.

Unfortunately, the Princess of R&B's collaboration with The Weeknd, which dropped on Friday, is dubbed as the "worst thing I've ever heard" by several fans who took to social media.

One Twitter user complained about the sound mix quality of "Poison" which became a major issue for fans, saying, "Weeknd x Aaliyah song had so much potential but they mixed her s**t so atrociously."

Another said how they were left unimpressed with the song, saying, "If Aaliyah's vocals on the demo were too unclear to the point that your engineers couldn't mix and master them to sound good, this song shouldn't have been released. Shame on y'all."

A third person tweeted, "The song itself is fine but Aaliyah's audio quality is shit and besides that, she's been dead for 20 years at this point. let her rest and stop trying to milk her for more singles."

Another complained, "Aaliyah would have found The Weeknd as banal, unoriginal, and depressing. shame on whoever is responsible for sullying her memory."

A fifth person believes that this is just another way to profit off of Aaliyah who is already resting in peace.

"I know Aaliyah wants to be left alone. My goodness. And, no one sampling her music/voice is doing anything worth a damn. Let it go. Please."

Aaliyah x The Weeknd Collaboration

Despite the negative feedback, some think Aaliyah and The Weeknd's song "Poison" is really good.

Some fans gushed about the song, while others were happy to hear something new from their idol once again.

According to the singer's uncle Barry Hankerson, The Weeknd isn't the only recording artist that featured Aaliyah on their tracks.

In fact, some of them include Future, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, and Drake.

Aaliyah's Death

Aaliyah lost her life in 2001 after leaving a small island in the Bahamas when her plane crashed.

After her death, an investigation was made, and was discovered that the pilot who operated the aircraft had traces of alcohol and cocaine in his system and wasn't also properly qualified to fly.

During her successful career, Aaliyah won three American Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards and was nominated for five Grammys.

