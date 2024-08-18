Meghan Markle the Musician? Duchess Learns to Play Drums During Colombia Visit With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle proved that she’s a fast learner when she was taught to play traditional drums during her visit to Colombia with her husband, Prince Harry.

On Sunday, Page Six published photos from the royal couple’s stop at the Escuela Tambours de Cabildo music school in Cartagena the day prior.

In the snaps, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flashed huge smiles as they played the drums in front of the students. The 43-year-old duchess donned a black and white spaghetti strap maxi dress and tied her hair in a low ponytail during the outing. She also accessorized with several bracelets and gold necklaces.

On the other hand, the 39-year-old son of King Charles kept it casual by sporting a blue button-up, long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants and a pair of brown shoes.

The couple seemingly had a blast while playing the large drums between their legs. During their performance, they even exchanged glances and smiles. At one point, Prince Harry was photographed leaning in to whisper in his wife’s ear, prompting the latter to beam.

For the drum-beating lesson, Meghan and Harry were joined by Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez and her husband, Rafael Yerney Pinillo, who told Us Weekly that he loved “seeing Meghan’s big, big smile — I can tell she’s excited.”

According to the outlet, Markle and Prince Harry were told that drumming symbolizes the freedom of Black populations across the globe.

Meanwhile, Márquez shared that she invited the royal couple to Colombia because she believes they are “a joint symbol of resistance and two vital voices against injustice."

She continued, “The Duke and Duchess came to Colombia … this is Colombia. This is where the roots of our ancestors and our forefathers are from. A community like this cannot be displaced.”

During the visit, the couple was reportedly warmly welcomed by the music school with a performance by the students. Local community leaders who were also part of the program grabbed the opportunity to discuss prioritizing Cartagena’s culture preservation despite the tourism boom and gentrification.

Before leaving Cartagena, Prince Harry and Markle received a gift from a drumming student — a small handmade boat as an ode to the coastal town in South America.

The pair headed to San Basilio de Palenque afterward and learned more about the country’s history. The town was the first free American town established in the Americas in 1619.

Commenting on the experience, Markle said she was “so honored” to be invited to the town and learn more about its “incredible history.” On the other hand, Prince Harry said it was an “incredibly moving experience.”