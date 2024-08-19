Billie Eilish Beats The Weeknd, Becomes Spotify’s Most Streamed Monthly Artist

Move over, The Weeknd! Billie Eilish now owns the crown for having the most monthly listeners on music streaming giant Spotify.

On Monday, the 22-year-old singer officially surpassed the 34-year-old artist’s number of monthly streamers, replacing The Weekend — real name Abel Tesfaye — at the summit of Spotify’s most streamed monthly artists, according to Billboard.

As of writing, Eilish has 100.1 million monthly listeners on the platform, beating Tesfaye’s 99.8 million active streamers. This makes the “What Was I Made For?” songstress the third artist to ever surpass the 100M mark on Spotify. The other two were The Weeknd and Taylor Swift, who now has 91.7 million monthly listeners.

Before Eilish snagged the achievement, Tesfaye voiced his support for her last week via X, formerly Twitter. The “Blinding Lights” crooner tweeted “Let’s go!” along with hearts, prayer and line graph emojis while retweeting a post showing Eilish’s updated metrics on Spotify.

At the time, Eilish was less than 1 million listeners away from hitting the 100M mark and surpassing The Weeknd’s monthly listeners.

Eilish’s newest milestone does not come as a surprise, however, since her music has been racking up billions of streams on the platform. Thus far, eight of her 82 songs belong to Spotify’s Billions Club, an exclusive designation for tracks with more than one billion streams.

The eight tracks from Eilish with billions of streams are as follows:

“Bury a Friend” - 1.01 billion “Idontwannabeyouanymore” - 1.09 billion “Happier Than Ever” - 1.3 billion “Ocean Eyes” - 1.4 billion “Everything I Wanted” - 1.6 billion “When the Party’s Over” - 1.8 billion “Bad Guy” - 2.5 billion “Lovely” with Khalid - 2.8 billion

In comparison, Tesfaye has more entires on Spotify’s Billions Club. As of the latest figures, he has 17 tracks with over a billion streams. The highest of which is “Blinding Lights” with 4.4 billion.

Meanwhile, Swift has 12 tracks with more than a billion streams on Spotify. Her biggest hit on the platform is “Cruel Summer” with 2.4 billion streams.