Chappell Roan is on a whole new level of fame.

During a conversation with comedian Bowen Yang for Interview Magazine, the 26-year-old singer, whose star didn't rise until years after debut, expressed her disinterest in the usual markers for success in the music industry, such as chart performance and radio plays.

Recalling the past year's events, Roan -- whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz -- got candid on her thoughts on how the massive changes brought by a hit album and song have transformed her life.

Despite maintaining her core identity throughout her 10 years in the entertainment business, Roan confessed that she could not help but notice a shift in how others perceived her once her musicstarted gaining traction on the charts.

The "My Kink Is Karma" singer explained to the "Saturday Night Live" star, "In the past, honestly, eight weeks, my entire life has changed. It's been really emotional because I'm not just singing pop music, it's automatically political because I'm gay."

"I don't know anyone who's going through this, personally. The biggest thing has been getting recognized, and just feeling not myself. And touring, it's all-consuming," she admitted.

Roan also reflected on her experience opening for Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" and "Guts" tours. She expressed amazement at the growing interest in her and her viewpoints within the music industry as her songs gained popularity on the charts.

The "Good Luck, Babe!" hitmaker confessed, "I've never given a f**k about the charts or being on the radio, but it's so crazy how industry people are taking me more seriously than before. I'm like, 'I've been doing this the whole time, b***h.'"

The singer also admitted her focus has always been on creating music that resonates with her audience rather than aiming for chart success, which she views as temporary.

"Like, my career doesn't mean anything more now that I have a charting album and song. If anything, I'm just like, 'F**k you guys for not seeing what actually matters.' A chart is so fleeting," Roan said, noting that she feels like a "valedictorian" seeing her album and songs topping the charts.

"The valedictorian doesn't really matter, and that's kind of what I feel like right now. I'm like, 'Cool. Maybe I'm valedictorian, but it's weird that we're graduating, and everyone's going to move...'" she added.

Following standout performances at Coachella and Governors Ball, Bonnaroo moved Roan to a bigger stage. She recently performed at Lollapalooza, where she charmed what a festival spokesperson called the "biggest daytime set we've seen," according to CNN.

Roan credited her success to her resolve to stay true to herself and her principles.

"My career has worked because I've done it my way, and I've not compromised morals and time," she shared. "I have not succumbed to the pressure. Like, 'B***h! I'm not doing a brand deal if it doesn't feel right. I don't care how much you're paying me.' That's why I can sleep at night."

Later in the conversation, Roan disclosed her fear of pursuing one career path -- despite it being her initial aspiration upon relocating to Hollywood -- and that is acting.

"I say this with peace, and love, and blessings. Actors are f*****g crazy," she said before telling Yang, "I don't know you, but I know that you're not the vibe I'm talking about.'"

"Like, I get so freaked out by film people. I've been asked in the past couple of weeks, like, 'You want the lead in XYZ?' and I'm like, 'No.' I appreciate it, but literally, no," Roan continued.

Roan went on to describe Hollywood as "legitimately so scary" and share one major advantage being a musician has over being an actor.

"I originally started doing music because I wanted to get my foot in the door for acting, and then I moved to Los Angeles, and I was like, 'F**k that,'" she explained. "The industry is legitimately so scary, and it is so out of my control. I can put out music whenever I want. I don't have to wait for a casting director to be like, "It would be great if we cast you, and then we'll decide your schedule for the next three months.'"

Despite music being her current focus, Roan mentioned that she is open to considering a cameo role in a film or TV series if the perfect chance arises.

"I think it would have to be really specific and really silly," she said. "I would maybe do a cameo."

