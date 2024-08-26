In "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," fans noticed that Ben Affleck seemed hesitant to be part of Jennifer Lopez's big project.

However, an unnamed source has now told People magazine that the 52-year-old actor was heavily involved in overseeing the documentary's creation because Lopez's team allegedly "didn't want to do it."

The Prime Video documentary chronicled the couple's unexpected reunion and reignited love nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement.

The insider claimed that Affleck "was the one who had control, pretty much," of the feature released back in February.

"[Affleck] was very much in favor [of the project], and he was a driving force for [Lopez] to do the movie and the album and then he insisted on the documentary, where it looked like he was hesitant and almost surprised by it," the source added. "But that was a false narrative."

The concept for the documentary reportedly originated from Affleck's company, Artists Equity, a second unnamed source told the outlet.

Initially, the "Jenny from the Block" singer's team reportedly opposed the idea as she was deeply engrossed in the production of her ninth studio album, "This Is Me... Now," and its accompanying video project.

"Jennifer's team didn't want to do it since she was focused on the album and Amazon original video project," the second insider said.

According to the first insider, the "Gone Girl" actor, despite previous accounts of unease over the documentary putting the spotlight on his relationship with the 55-year-old singer, actively participated in the film's editing process.

Affleck reportedly encouraged Lopez to create the movie and album and was informed about every decision she made along the process.

The first source claimed that Affleck found the movie and album entertaining. Despite appearing to be surprised about the project in the doc, he played a major role in its development, the insider added.

"He definitely took it away from the director so he could have the narrative he wanted out there," the source said.

Contrary to rumors suggesting Affleck was frustrated over how public his relationship with Lopez was, the insider claimed, "He not only supported that life, he encouraged it."

In one part of the documentary, the "Batman v. Superman" star expressed shock upon discovering Lopez's musicians going through the love letters he sent her after she shared them with her collaborators for creative inspiration for her then-upcoming album.

Throughout his 13-year relationship with first wife Jennifer Garner, Affleck kept the love letters the "Hustlers" actress wrote for him. The collection of letters and emails became a precious keepsake, and he eventually compiled them into a book as a heartfelt gesture following their reunion in 2021.

After months of rumors surrounding their marriage, TMZ confirmed that Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday, marking the end of their two-year marriage.

