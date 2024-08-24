Ben Affleck did one final act of kindness for Jennifer Lopez as she filed for divorce from him earlier this week, according to a new report.

As Lopez moved forward with their divorce, insiders claimed that Affleck made a gesture that underscores the complexity of their relationship.

A "friend" of the now-estranged husband and wife told the Daily Mail that the "Gone Girl" actor graciously allowed Lopez to take the lead and file for divorce first in an act of "compassion" and generosity.

"Ben knew Jennifer was going to file for divorce. It was not a shocker to him at all. In fact, he let her have this," the unnamed insider claimed.

They added, "Jennifer was more concerned about how [the split] will affect her career, what fans will think and what the press will write."

It's worth noting that the "Jenny From the Block" singer suffered several setbacks in the months before her divorce filing on Tuesday.

Upon the release of her first solo album in 10 years, "This Is Me...Now" debuted at the 38th spot on the Billboard 200 chart, while her documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," received harsh criticism from viewers.

Later on, Affleck moved out of their luxurious $60 million estate in Beverly Hills, and they eventually decided to sell their mansion.

On July 24, the "Hustlers" actress' 55th birthday, Affleck purchased a $20.5 million property in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood.

An anonymous insider told Radar Online at the time, "Ben's decision to move into his own home is the final insult."

"J.Lo had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart," they added.

In the weeks leading up to her officially filing for divorce in Los Angeles, multiple reports had surfaced saying that Lopez and Affleck were on the brink of ending their two-year marriage, particularly after his latest real estate acquisition.

However, both parties hesitated to initiate the formal process until Lopez ultimately decided to take action on the second anniversary of their 2022 Georgia wedding.

Last month, an unidentified insider "close to" the pair revealed to the Daily Mail that the divorce documents had already been completed but that Affleck and Lopez were strategically holding off on the filing.

Sharing their prediction on the aftermath of the filing, the source said, "At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't."

As for why Affleck and Lopez have parted ways, a second unnamed insider told the outlet, "Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."

