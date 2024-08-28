The One Thing Mariah Carey Couldn't Do for Dying Sister Despite Heartbreaking Plea Revealed

Mariah Carey's late sister Alison's desperate plea to the singer went unanswered during her final days, exposing the painful rift between the estranged siblings.

Carey lost both her sister Alison and her mother Patricia on the same day over the weekend.

Following Alison's passing, her close friend and carer claimed that Carey did not try to communicate with her sister even though she was aware of her sibling's declining health.

David Baker told The U.S. Sun that Alison had been hoping to hear from Carey, but the "Through the Rain" hitmaker allegedly made no attempt to reach out -- not even to ask about her well-being when she was placed under hospice care earlier this month.

"A phone call or, better still, a video call would have meant so much to Alison. But it never came," Baker said.

"She talked about it frequently. She wondered if Mariah or any of her relatives would come to her funeral," he added of his late pal.

As per Baker's account, the older Carey sibling had expressed unhappiness over the pop singer's decision to sever ties with her and keep her distance.

"That callous rejection added more hurt to Alison's pain," he revealed.

He also shared that a memorial service is being "planned for a future date," but there are no definite arrangements at this time.

On Monday, Carey shared the news of the deaths of her sister and her mother in a statement to People magazine, saying, "I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," she added.

READ ALSO: Mariah Carey's Mom and Sister Dead: Alison's Tragic Final Weeks Revealed

According to a report by Radar Online, Alison allegedly had a tough life, having struggled with drug addiction and health issues such as HIV.

Despite the sisters having a strained relationship and a rocky history, Carey reportedly stepped in to help Alison and her children during difficult times.

But the singer allegedly cut off contact with Alison after they clashed on multiple issues.

An anonymous insider told the outlet, "[Carey] also helped pay for Alison's drug rehab as well as her treatment when she was diagnosed with HIV in the 1990s."

"But a vicious dispute over the responsibility and care of her children, her call-girl lifestyle and Alison's attempt to write a scathing tell-all book about Mariah and the Carey family has led to an estrangement of many years," the source claimed.

The Grammy-winning singer previously opened up about her tumultuous relationship with her family, particularly her older sister.

Upon entering her teenage years, Carey was allegedly exposed by her sibling to drugs, aggression, and emotional distress, as described in the memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey."

According to the Daily Mail, the mom-of-two wrote in the book, "When I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns, and tried to sell me out to a pimp. Something in me was arrested by all that trauma. That is why I often say, 'I'm eternally 12.' I am still struggling through that time."

READ MORE: Schadenfreude? Mariah Carey Allegedly Takes Pleasure Seeing Jennifer Lopez 'Fall on Her Face'