Jennifer Lopez 'Didn't Want a Divorce' From Ben Affleck But Actor Left Her Behind, Source Claims

Jennifer Lopez allegedly did not want to end her marriage with Ben Affleck, but the actor already moved on with his life and left her behind, according to a new report.

Citing an anonymous source close to J.Lo, People magazine reported Monday that the "Atlas" actress tried so hard to keep her marriage with the "Gone Girl" actor.

"She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out," the tipster claimed before insisting that the two stars still "love each other."

"Jennifer is not the type to just give up [but] it's been almost torture for her to wait around," the insider continued.

The source alleged that it was a challenge for the "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker to make an effort in saving their marriage when Ben was already done with it.

"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind," said the tipster.

On Aug. 20 — exactly two years after they tied the knot in Georgia — Lopez filed for divorce, putting an end to the months-long speculation about their marital status.

Interestingly, the anonymous insider claimed that "after filing for divorce, [Jennifer] seems relieved."

The source continued, "Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision. She's surrounded by a lot of love and support. She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top."

This wouldn't be the first time for Lopez to go through a divorce, as she was previously married three times to other men.

For less than a year between 1997 and 1998, J.Lo was first married to Ojani Noa, who was then a waiter when they were together, according to Today.

For the second time, Jennifer walked the aisle with dancer Cris Judd, whom she met on the set of her "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video. They tied the knot in 2001 only to divorce in 2003.

Her third marriage was Lopez's longest. When she married Marc Anthony in 2004, the "Maid in Manhattan" star was so in love. She got pregnant three years later and welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. Unfortunately, they divorced in 2014, citing "irreconcilable differences."

According to a People source, now that she's filed for the termination of her fourth marriage, J.Lo is "heartbroken."

"[She] tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken," the source said.