Chappell Roan Angers Fans With MTV VMAs Rehearsals Post After Canceling Her European Shows Last-Minute

Chappell Roan is getting some backlash from fans after posting on Instagram about being in rehearsals for her highly anticipated MTV Video Music Awards performance on Tuesday after she abruptly canceled her scheduled shows in Amsterdam and Paris.

The 26-year-old singer posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Stories wearing a black hat and a matching ensemble with her signature dramatic makeup. She also held two gold sticks.

"I am in @vmas rehearsals guys," she wrote alongside audio from Bhad Bhabie's song, "Hi B*ch."

Some of her fans were upset at the post given their presumption that she canceled her shows scheduled for Sept. 3 and 4 at the last minute in order to rehearse for the VMAs on Sept. 11. The VMA performance will mark her first-ever awards show performance and she's also up for four major VMA categories this year: Best New Artist, Best Trending Video (for "Hot To Go"), MTV Push Performance of the Year (for "Red Wine Supernova"), and Song of the Summer (for "Good Luck, Babe!").

Roan previously attributed canceling her shows to "scheduling conflicts."

"Due to scheduling conflicts, I have had to make the extremely hard decision to cancel my Paris and Amsterdam shows," she wrote on X. "I have rescheduled my Berlin show to 23 September. I am so sorry & very disappointed :( I promise I will be back. I'm heartbroken [broken heart emoji] thank you for understanding."

One X user wrote on Tuesday, "chappell i love you but this is a TERRIBLE look when a couple days ago you just said "scheduling conflicts."

chappell i love you but this is a TERRIBLE look when a couple days ago you just said “scheduling conflicts” pic.twitter.com/DksPaLR626 — kit⸆⸉ | CHAPPELL ROAN 15/09 🤠 (@romanticelegies) September 3, 2024

Some fans took to her Instagram comment section to express their outrage given that some had already booked hotels and travel accommodations to attend her now canceled shows.

"Thanks for clarifying your at vma rehearsals...I'm in Paris having a f**king great time," one comment reads on her post featuring a carousel of selfies.

"i just find it so cringe that you think you're just allowed to disrespect your fans who spent money on housing and transportation to go see your show just because little miss ma'am preferred to go sing at the vmas? do better !," another comment reads.

An overwhelming amount of comments accused her of not caring about her fans.

"You need a professional PR team. what a mess," one comment reads. "And you just keep posting rubbing it in. Leaves a nasty taste in your mouth as a fan. "she doesnt owe you anything". correct and now shes lost OG fans to seek her fame and fortune. they do not owe HER anything. Shes made the decision, act accordingly."

This isn't the first time Roan has appeared to clash with fans. She made headlines when she said she needed to "set boundaries" as she skyrocketed to fame with massive hits like "Pink Pony Club" and "Good Luck, Babe!"

"For the past 10 years I've been going non-stop to build my project and it's come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries," she wrote in her Instagram post on Aug. 23. "I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life."

"When I'm on stage, when I'm performing, when I'm in drag, when I'm at a work event when I'm doing press... I am at work. Any other circumstance, I am not in work mode. I am clocked out," she continued. "I do not agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out - just because they're expressing admiration. Women do not owe you a reason why they don't want to be touched our talked to. I am specifically talking about predatory behavior (disguised as 'superfan' behavior) that has become normalized because of the way women who are well-known have been treated in the past. Please do not assume you know a lot about someone's life, personality, and boundaries because you are familiar with them or their work online."