Diddy Responds to Legal Troubles with Major Move as Lawsuits Impacts His $1B Empire

Sean "Diddy" Combs has reportedly listed his Beverly Hills mansion for sale at $61 million.

The property was purchased for $40 million ten years ago.

The listing, which will be available starting September 8, comes amid recent controversies surrounding the hip-hop mogul.

A source speaking to Page Six stated that Diddy's estate on the West Coast will be listed for sale starting September 8. They further claimed that Diddy's decision to sell his residence "come as no surprise to insiders, despite the recent controversy surrounding the hip-hop mogul."

However, the insider revealed that the LA home is not Diddy's primary residence anymore.

"Combs established his primary residence on Star Island in Miami years ago," the insider told Page Six.

"Now that his children are grown... the empty nester has decided to sell the property, marking a significant moment in LA real estate," he added.

The "I Need A Girl" hitmaker had already chosen to list his property for sale after his Holmby Hills home underwent a raid by Homeland Security in March, in connection to investigations concerning allegations of sexual assault against him.

Nestled in the neighborhood known as "Billionaire's Row," Diddy's mansion is surrounded by other prominent figures of wealth, such as Kylie Jenner and near the Playboy Mansion.

READ ALSO: Diddy Pushes for Dismissal of Lil Rod's Lawsuit, Claims It's Packed With 'Legally Meaningless Allegations'

Even though he's been navigating legal challenges fairly quietly, there's a cloud hanging over his reported $1 billion wealth, as noted by Fortune.

This comes after a legal disagreement with Diageo, an alcohol company, where they claimed that despite a successful partnership that generated nearly a billion dollars over 15 years.

Diddy's dispute with the company was not connected to any sexual assault allegations.

Following the legal battle's end, Diddy emerged victorious with a settlement of $200 million for his stake, leading to Diageo assuming complete control of DeLeón.

Early this year, the mogul also sold his ownership in Revolt, a hip-hop media enterprise.

After selling off some assets, Forbes revealed that Diddy has an updated net worth of $200 million.

His wealth is tied up in different ventures, which includes a small collection of cars, but his biggest source of income still comes from his music career.

READ MORE: John Legend's Cover of Prince's 'Let's Go Crazy' at DNC Sparks Furious Fans' Demands to End His Career