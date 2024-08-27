Diddy Pushes for Dismissal of Lil Rod's Lawsuit, Claims It's Packed With 'Legally Meaningless Allegations'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is taking action to have Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against him dismissed.

TMZ reported that a new motion filed by the 54-year-old rapper and his legal team Monday challenges Jones' claims of sexual assault, harassment, and grooming, as detailed in court documents.

Jones filed a lawsuit against the music mogul early this year seeking $30 million, alleging that he was groped, drugged, and forced to engage in sex acts when he worked as a producer on Diddy's most recent album.

Additionally, Jones claimed that Diddy allegedly forced him to solicit sex workers and distributed cocktails containing drugs during the infamous parties at his homes.

In documents submitted to the federal court in the Southern District of New York on Monday, the Bad Boy Records mogul alleged that Jones' lawsuit was simply a ploy to attract publicity and seek a quick payday.

Diddy contended that the allegations brought against him were untrue, asserting that there was not a single valid claim made in the suit.

Jones' lawsuit was slammed by Diddy and his legal team as a concoction of "tall tales" and "lurid theatrics" aimed at creating a stir in the media and extracting a settlement from him.

Diddy's legal team also alleged that the case lacks substance due to its "legally meaningless allegations" and "blatant falsehoods" that do not support a viable claim, noting that crucial information regarding the alleged events' timing and locations was missing.

READ ALSO: Diddy Hit With Police Report as Accuser Escalates $50 Billion Suit With Allegations

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter Monday, Diddy's lawyer said, "Mr. Jones's lawsuit is pure fiction -- a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement."

"There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted or trafficked. We look forward to proving -- in a court of law -- that all of Mr. Jones's claims are made up and must be dismissed," the attorney added.

This is only one of the many lawsuits and legal issues Diddy has encountered in the past several months.

Federal agents conducted searches at his residences in Florida and California in March as part of an investigation into sex trafficking allegations.

Despite the searches, no charges have been brought against Diddy thus far.

READ MORE: Yung Miami Distances Herself From Diddy, Clarifies Relationship Status Amid Allegations