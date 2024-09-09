Taylor Swift's Surprising US Open Moment That Has Swifties Turning Against Her: 'Deeply Unsettling'

Some Swifties are expressing disappointment with Taylor Swift after her appearance at the US Open on Sunday.

According to social media posts, speculation swirled about potential tension between the 34-year-old pop star and Brittany Mahomes, allegendly stemming from their differing political views.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that they purposefully chose not to sit together during the recent Kansas City Chiefs game last week, reportedly citing a desire for "different vibes."

However, contrary to these speculations of a rift, Swift and Mahomes were observed interacting positively during the tennis event in Queens. According to eyewitness accounts, the "Lover" singer and her boyfriend Travis Kelce shared a booth with their friend, Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, and his wife.

Some social media users expressed concern about Swift maintaining her friendship with Mahomes, following the latter's alleged public endorsement of Trump.

A number of critics on social media platforms labeled the 14-time Grammy winner as "spineless" for maintaining a friendship with Mahomes, citing concerns over her alleged backing of Trump and her alleged defense of her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, in light of sexual assault accusations and other controversies.

According to X user @opaleyedbetty, "As a leftist and sexual assault survivor, Taylor hanging out with Brittany again is deeply, deeply unsettling. Girl, get your head out your a** because this is getting EMBARRASSING. Where did THIS Taylor go?"

@aftermidnightgf also tweeted, "Yeah, idc anymore, f**k Brittany Mahomes, f**k Trump supporters, f**k anyone that sympathizes with them, and f**k taylor swift for acting as if she cared about political activism for just one album cycle and then dropping it once it no longer fit her aesthetic."

Brittany mahomes, shamed taylor for writing songs about her exes, a trump supporter and sa apologist. girl stand tf up @taylorswift13 https://t.co/7nv8nT7Fh2 pic.twitter.com/r8LhJe09Jw — . (@selovelenaa) September 8, 2024

Another user criticized Swift for supporting a controversial presidential candidate and highlighted her association with Mahomes, which was seen as an endorsement of extremely negative things.

"Taylor Swift, an assault victim, is endorsing a sexual predator for president by being with Brittany. Taylor Swift is endorsing racism, transphobia, and bigotry. Actions speak louder than words and she has just endorsed Donald Trump for president," @pinkstonyclub wrote.

One user reminded fans that Swift is not their "mother" and should not depend on her validation for anything.

@ashslippedawayy added, "Taylor Swift is not going to see your tweets defending Brittany but your poc friends and your friends who have been silenced after an assault and your queer friends and ANY oppressed friend you have CERTAINLY will. Taylor is not your mother; you do not need her reassurance THIS bad."

This post wasnt about Taylor it was a generalized blanket statement. There is some nuance to Taylors since we cannot know for sure what her “relationship” to Brittany is. It still is disappointing that there is association and I still stand by what I said. I hope this makes… — mimi 💫🪩🎧🦋 (@watchinwisteria) September 8, 2024

@dxckiii also wrote, "Taylor swift single-handedly undoing the image her publicists spent years trying to create. And finally revealing herself to be the spineless b***h she condemns in her music all in one fell swoop... took long the f**k enough."

