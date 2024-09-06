Will Taylor Swift Skip NFL Games? Leaked Info Raises Doubts About Future Appearances

Is Taylor Swift skipping the NFL games in the future?

According to reports, the singer's team is concerned about recent leaked information regarding her attendance at an NFL game on Thursday.

The Athletic, a sports news outlet typically not associated with celebrity gossip, disclosed before the games that the 14-time Grammy winner was scheduled to appear at her boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL season opener game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The information was reportedly provided by a source familiar with the security plans at Arrowhead Stadium.

An unnamed source speaking to Page Six claimed that the leak ticked off Swift's team.

"She has presidential-level security. After Austria, her security firm is not too happy that her whereabouts are out," the source reportedly said.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce at today's Chiefs vs Ravens game!



pic.twitter.com/eMezCRHZKT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 6, 2024

Last month, plans for three "The Eras Tour" concerts were canceled by the event organizers in Austria after an apparent plot to launch an attack on the public events. It also put Swift's security team on high alert.

The Page Six source speculated the NFL team may have purposely released the news to attract a larger audience to the highly-anticipated Thursday night game.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan expressed enthusiasm for the 34-year-old pop star's return to their stadium this season, stating they are prepared to welcome her back.

"She brings a lot with her, and it's a pretty valuable, targeted demographic when you look at the makeup of her fan base. And we've looked at ways that we could be respectful," Donovan said.

"We're not trying to capitalize on this. We're trying to celebrate it, but it's not about doing too much or showing her every touchdown or anything like that," he added.

The future of Swift's NFL games attendance comes after a difficult week alongside her tight-end boyfriend.

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift Steals the Spotlight in 2024 NFL Promo, Leaving Fans Outraged Over Singer Upstaging Athletes

https://x.com/thisisvertrying/status/1832027078289432592/video/1

Rumors of a "contract" about the potential "end" of their "fake" romance later this month have surfaced.

Documents known as the "Comprehensive Media Plan For Travis Kelce's Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift" sparked widespread attention when they circulated on various social platforms.

The documents, which displayed the Full Scope logo, a PR firm for Kelce, were reported to outline a plan for handling a potential breakup of their relationship.

His team later stated that although the documents have the logo, they are a sham.

They said, "These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency."

"We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."

READ MORE: Here's How Taylor Swift Reacted To Fake Travis Kelce Breakup Plan That Went Viral