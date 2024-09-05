Taylor Swift Steals the Spotlight in 2024 NFL Promo, Leaving Fans Outraged Over Singer Upstaging Athletes

The National Football League (NFL) has faced criticism for featuring Taylor Swift in multiple instances in a recent promotional video leading up to the upcoming American football season, according to reports.

During the previous season, the 34-year-old pop star was frequently seen at several games while dating Travis Kelce, who is the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

While she was acknowledged for boosting the sport's popularity, some fans expressed reservations about the extensive media attention she received during that period.

The video, shared on X with the caption "Football is back this week," has sparked controversy leading up to the opening game. Kelce's team, the reigning champions, are set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday.

Fans are treated to a montage of standout moments from the past season, from September 2023 to February 2024. Notably, the "Guilty As Sin" singer takes center stage in a series of five clips, as reported by the Daily Mail.

They reported that a few prominent NFL athletes were even absent from the video, whereas Swift was featured more times than any of the gentlemen playing on the field.

One instance showed Swift spotted attending games alongside Kelce's mother, Donna. The clip captures her presence in the stands, arriving at a game, and sharing a kiss with her beau on the field.

Another scene is when "chugged" a drink during the Super Bowl in February 2024.

FOOTBALL IS BACK THIS WEEK 🏈 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YVR8kbZnfm — NFL (@NFL) September 2, 2024

Criticism has been directed towards the NFL for featuring Taylor multiple times, with one X user, @IceBurg_Simpson, saying, "They showed Taylor swift 5x in a span of 28 seconds. Now imagine how times they're gonna show her tomorrow night."

"Totally disrespectful to the men who have spent their blood sweat and tears making it to the top of the NFL, only to be ousted for a pop star who merely dates a player," @toole_micah wrote.

@UofParlay asked, "Genuine question, why is Taylor Swift shown more times in this video than anyone in your actual league?"

"Half the video is Taylor," @Shamrock2232 noted, while @jaysabur declared, "Might call for a "Fan Blackout" for Chiefs games, i legitimately don't ever wanna see Taylor Swift again."

@trillsamsonite declared, "This the worst hype video of all time. The NFL needs better production."

However, it's also worth noting that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed his approval of what he referred to as the "Taylor Swift effect," deeming it a beneficial phenomenon for the league.

In a statement made in February, Goodell told Deadline, "[Swift's] a remarkable performer. She knows great entertainment. ... So, having her come to NFL games, [to] have her [be a] part of that is nothing but a positive light."

"Having the Taylor Swift effect is also a positive," the commissioner noted.

"Both Travis and Taylor are wonderful young people, they seem very happy. She knows great entertainment and I think that's why she loves NFL football. I think it's great to have her a part of it. Obviously, it creates a buzz, another group of young fans. Particularly young women."

