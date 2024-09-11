Beyoncé's Father Hints at Racial Motive for Country Music Awards Exclusion

Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé's father, has expressed his disappointment over his daughter's exclusion from the list of 2024 Country Music Awards nominations, despite her successful country album.

He believes that the lack of recognition stems from racial bias.

In a recent chat with TMZ, Knowles shared his thoughts on the "Crazy In Love" hitmaker's journey as an artist.

The patriarch pointed out that Beyoncé's past experiences, like her performance with the Dixie Chicks at the 2016 CMAs, where she didn't receive a warm welcome, might explain why she hasn't always been recognized as she deserves.

He also expressed disappointment that Beyoncé has not received an apology for that incident.

"Voters are showing it still comes down to white and Black," Matthew claimed.

"There's more white people in America, and unfortunately they don't vote based on ability and achievements, it's still sometimes a white and Black thing."

"In America, there's no accountability for people not being accepting of other cultures," he added.

On September 9, the Country Music Awards nominees were announced, with Beyoncé notably absent from the list.

According to Billboard, the "Cowboy Carter" has become the top-streamed album on Spotify in a single day for 2024.

"Cowboy Carter has the biggest debut to date, earning more first-day streams on Amazon Music globally than any of her previous albums. The album also marks the most first-day streams for a country album by a female artist in the history of Amazon Music."

In its initial week, the album soared to the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 chart, accumulating 407,000 equivalent album units. This achievement marked the most successful sales week in 2024, a record later surpassed by Taylor Swift's most recent release.

Many weren't happy with the "Single Ladies" singer's snub, with Harper's Bazaar writing, "To me, such a blatant snub only tells me the CMA nomination committee members couldn't bear the thought of a Black woman who doesn't fit their idea of a country star sweeping the biggest categories of the night—so they opted not to recognize her at all."

X user @monsieurmoscato also said, "She already felt unwelcome, and this snub adds more insult to injury. I hope Beyoncé streams the visuals the same time as the CMAs."

