Lady Gaga Gives Empowering Comeback to Ex-Classmate's 'Never Be Famous' Facebook Group Jab

Lady Gaga responds to former classmates who doubted her success.

The Grammy-winning artist fired back at her former NYU classmates who unkindly initiated a closed Facebook group called "Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous."

The singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, shared her thoughts on past adversity and her current success in a recent TikTok post.

She took a trip down memory lane recently, sharing a TikTok post featuring a screenshot of a now defunct Facebook group that had targeted her.

https://www.tiktok.com/@instxdk24ds/photo/7412863781501422854

The image displayed the "Poker Face" singer's photo marked with a large X.

"Some people I went to college (with) made this way back when," the 38-year-old singer wrote in the post.

"This is why you can't give up when people doubt you or put you down—gotta keep going," she added.

The following slide featured Gaga clutching an Oscar trophy, and a list accompanying the photo detailed her impressive collection of accolades, boasting a total of 13 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and 18 MTV Video Music Awards, alongside other achievements.

Gaga decided to leave in 2005 and focus on her music and acting aspirations after a short stint at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

At the time, she began establishing her presence by showcasing her talents in several downtown Manhattan venues under the persona of Lady Gaga, a moniker she adopted after being inspired by a Queen song.

Fans on social media are cheering for the "Shallow" singer, who didn't just end up singing but also became an actress starring in "A Star Is Born" and "Joker: Folie a Deux."

@allurequinn quipped on X, "and now shes THE lady gaga and they are just lady gaga's old classmates."

@arianaunext stated, "Imagine how stupid they must feel now that Gaga has #1s, Grammys, an Oscar, a successful makeup brand, in big blockbuster movies, and more!"

"Lady Gaga's response is inspiring—proves that perseverance can turn doubt into success." @harrisdeva_said.

"She is such an inspiration to those who have experienced bullying," @Gracebal0 wrote.

Gaga has openly shared her encounters with bullying during her high school and college days.

"Being bullied has taught me the importance of kindness because it is something that can be fixed."

