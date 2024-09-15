Harris-Walz Launch Taylor Swift-Themed Campaigns; Tim Walz Dubs Trump 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived'

Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, are tapping into pop culture for their 2024 campaign, embracing a Taylor Swift-themed strategy to connect with younger voters. Following Swift's public endorsement of the Harris-Walz ticket, the duo has integrated references to the pop star into their campaign messaging. From friendship bracelets emblazoned with "Harris-Walz" to slogans like "We're In Our Kamala Era," the campaign has fully embraced Swift's influence to rally enthusiasm and boost voter engagement nationwide.

Tim Walz's Mentions Taylor Swift in Wisconsin Speech

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 presidential race, made headlines when he took a verbal jab at former President Donald Trump, referring to him as the "smallest man in the world."

The remark, made during a campaign event in Superior, Wisconsin, was a play on words inspired by pop star Taylor Swift's "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," a song from her "Tortured Poets" album.

Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd, Walz credited the strong women in his life, including his wife Gwen Walz, an English teacher, for his success. "Here's my life hack for all the guys out there," he advised. "Surround yourself with smart women and listen to them, and you'll do just fine. That includes my fellow cat owner Taylor Swift, too, by the way."

Tim Walz: Here’s my life hack for all the guys out there: surround yourself with smart women and listen to them and you’ll do just fine. That includes my fellow cat owner Taylor Swift.



It’s really great to have all of these women help us beat the smallest man in the world..… pic.twitter.com/mA9JN2yYG2 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 14, 2024

Walz then pivoted to a sharp critique of Trump, describing him as the "smallest man in the world" and drawing cheers from the crowd. The statement came shortly after Swift publicly endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket following a debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on Sept. 10.

In her endorsement, Swift condemned Trump's use of fake AI-generated images, which falsely suggested her support for his MAGA campaign. "It conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation," Swift said, explaining her decision to clarify her political stance. "The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."s

Harris Use Taylor Swift-Themed Campaigns

Harris and Walz quickly embraced the pop star's backing. Harris walked on stage to Swift's song "The Man" at a post-debate appearance, while Walz expressed gratitude for the endorsement. "I say that as a fellow cat owner," he joked during an interview with MSNBC, commending Swift's courage in speaking out.

Kamala Harris Campaign Launches Taylor Swift-Themed Digital Billboards in Times Square, Las Vegas Strip: ‘We’re in Our Kamala Era!’ https://t.co/d5q5VkAWsJ — Henry Hodge Jr (@henrydjr) September 14, 2024

In a nod to Swift's fan culture, the Harris-Walz campaign launched friendship bracelets bearing the slogan "Harris-Walz," with proceeds going to the Harris Victory Fund. Billboard ads soon followed, declaring, "We're In Our Kamala Era!" and "A New Way Forward... Ready For It?"

Taylor Swift's Support of Harris-Walz Ticket

Swift praised Harris as "a steady-handed, gifted leader" and admired Walz's long-standing advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, women's reproductive rights, and IVF access. "I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz," Swift added.

Swift, who signed off her post as "Childless Cat Lady"—a clever retort to JD Vance, Trump's vice-presidential pick who had previously mocked childless Democratic leaders—posted her endorsement to her 238 million Instagram followers. The post reportedly sent around 400,000 people to the Vote.gov registration site.

With Swift now firmly in the Democratic camp, her influence is expected to play a significant role in mobilizing younger voters in the lead-up to the 2024 election.