Why Didn't Miley Cyrus Credit Bruno Mars on 'Flowers? Fans Weigh In on Copyright Allegations

Miley Cyrus is facing a copyright lawsuit over her hit song "Flowers," which won "Record of the Year" and "Best Pop Solo Performance" at the 2024 Grammys.

TMZ reported that the lawsuit, filed by Tempo Music Investments, alleges that Cyrus' chart-topping track bears similarities to Bruno Mars' song "When I Was Your Man," released in 2012.

In the legal filing, Tempo Music Investments claims ownership of a portion of the copyright for Mars' song. The company argues that key elements of "Flowers" were allegedly borrowed from "When I Was Your Man," including the chorus, harmony, melody, chord progressions, and lyrics.

Since the release of "Flowers" last year, there has been public discussion about the similarities between the two songs.

According to one Redditor on a thread, "It's a play on 'When I Was Your Man.' From the other side of the relationship's perspective," to which another responded, "Yeah but it should be listed as a collab and Bruno given credit. Hence why she's now getting sued for it."

A third user said, "Yup. Regardless of her commenting on a relationship, it doesn't excuse the fact that this is a copy and paste chorus from Bruno. Wish she'd make another 'party in the USA' song," referring to Cyrus' 2009 hit song.

"'Flowers' isn't a rip off it was directly inspired by 'When I Was Your Man.' They're supposed to sound similar; that's the point," a fourth wrote, and then somebody responded, "That doesn't give it a pass; it's not original.. it's not her song.. like why doesn't she give him credit upfront? 'this is a Bruno Mars cover.'"

"bro it's not a cover and it's her own song... just because the lyrics to it are similar to when I was man doesn't mean it's a cover. It was just inspired by the song 'When I Was Your Man,'" one said.

Another debater claimed, "Lyrics and Melody are nearly identical. I get that its [sic] not a huge deal but it should NOT have won a grammy."

Somebody said, "Yea but when a newer younger artist that takes 'inspiration' from a major artist they grew up listening to gets sued, people say it's fair. but when someone as a big as Miley or drake does it, they get a pass? Ok."

One individual raised a point regarding the saturation of interpolation and sampling in contemporary popular music. They asked people in the thread if they were beginning to feel tired by the prevalence of these techniques.

They added, "Normally I don't mind it, but the amount of it that I hear on the radio is getting ridiculous."

Another Redditor also made a glaring point, saying, "I would also be curious about the source. The similarity was glaring the second I heard her song and googled like crazy trying to find out if they'd collaborated or what, but couldn't find anything."

They continued, "I get that it's a 'response' and not a 'copy' but it is SO similar that, in my humble and totally unimportant opinion, it doesn't feel like it can be considered an original song. While I'm personally not a fan, she is obviously talented, it just doesn't seem like THIS song should be garnering her so much praise."

In its complaint, Tempo Music is pursuing financial compensation, which remains undetermined at this time.

Additionally, Cyrus has been requested to cease the reproduction, distribution, or performance of the song Flowers.

Among the defendants listed in the lawsuit is Sony Music Publishing, along with Apple, Target, Walmart, and various other companies alleged to have been involved in distributing the song "Flowers."

