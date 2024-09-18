Cardi B Fires Back Amid Lawsuit Over Mansion Rental Dispute Involving Offset

Cardi B is defending herself against a lawsuit alleging she and her husband Offset underpaid for the use of a Los Angeles mansion.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, the property's owners have sued the two hip-hop artists, claiming they violated rental agreements and misrepresented the purpose of a video shoot.

On Tuesday, Cardi addressed the claims on X (formerly Twitter), stating that she and Offset paid $10,000 in cash for a 24-hour rental and additional overage fees.

"We paid those people $10,000 IN CASH to rent the property for a whole 24 hours that same day 6am to 6am the next morning and we went over by ONE hour which we paid overage fees to the realtor for in March," Cardi tweeted.

She further refuted accusations that they misrepresented the shoot as a TikTok video, calling out the property's owners.

"Now they wanna finesse us trying to say we told them it was a TikTok video when that was nowhere in the contract and like they didn't hear the whole song playing and see how long we was shooting," she added, defending the professional nature of the shoot for the music video of "Like What."

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claims that representatives for the artists allegedly booked the property anonymously, falsely stating it was for a TikTok video.

Based on documents, the lawsuit is accusing Cardi and Offset of devising a plan to use the property without paying the full market value.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker did not mince words when responding to the allegations, saying, "The problem is people wanna find loopholes and get over but IRON YOUR BEST SUIT B***H I'll see you in court!!!!"

In a follow-up tweet, she distanced the realtor from the situation, instead placing blame on the mansion's owners. "And this is not the realtor's fault...they been trying for months to settle this. Its them greedy owners wit their ugly ass house," Cardi wrote.

The news comes days after Cardi announced the birth of her third child on Instagram. The Bronx native shared a series of photos of her holding her newborn baby while in the hospital at the time.

In her caption, she revealed that she gave birth to her new baby on Sept. 7. She did not disclose the baby's name, however.

The "WAP" singer announced her pregnancy in August, on the same day Billboard confirmed that she had just filed for divorce from Offset for the second time.

The couple are also parents to two other children, Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3.

