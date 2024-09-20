Diddy's Arrest Triggers Alarming Precautions After Being Denied Bail Twice

Sean "Diddy" Combs has reportedly been placed on suicide watch after being denied bail twice, according to unconfirmed reports.

The decision was allegedly made as a precaution due to concerns about Combs' mental health during this time, as reported by People magazine.

Diddy was arrested on Monday and is currently facing a series of charges such of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Despite his lawyer's efforts to obtain bail, a Manhattan court judge denied the release of the music industry figure for the second time this week.

Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo even offered a $50 million bond but their proposal was turned down.

The "I Need A Girl" hitmaker maintains his innocence vehemently and has formally pleaded not guilty to the accusations brought against him.

On Wednesday, Agnifilo disclosed that his client was housed in a specialized unit with enhanced security measures.

A judge has decided to leave the final decision to the Bureau of Prisons after Diddy's team want him to be transferred to another jail in New Jersey.

Diddy being on suicide watch comes after PR expert Nathalie Moar, who has worked with Diddy for more than two decades and helped in building his multi-million-dollar empire, has decided to step down from her position.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Moar is "gone" and cut off communication by disconnecting her phone and deactivating her email address.

An insider told the outlet, "This situation left her with no other option. Diddy was her entire world. She will surely be deposed for this if she has not been already."

In the 1990s, the Bad Boy Records mogul personally selected the Australian PR expert to join his inner circle, entrusting her with transforming his public persona from a rebellious rapper to a sophisticated entrepreneur.

Along with showing her support, Moar was there to help protect Diddy from claims of mistreatment made by his former partner, Cassie Ventura. The lawsuit filed against Diddy by the singer back in November was quickly resolved with an out-of-court settlement.

Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, reacts to Diddy's arrest and says his behavior was influenced by Russell Simmons and Andre Harrell.

