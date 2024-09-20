Kimora Lee Simmons has left a subtle message to her ex-husband Russell Simmons amid Russell's past vocal support for Diddy and Russell's own allegations over the years.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kimora shared a singular black image and then tagged Russell in it.

While she did not come out and directly say anything negative about her ex-husband, it comes at a time when Russell has found himself embattled for a couple different reasons.

In May of this year, Russell showed support for Diddy amid his sexual trafficking investigation and Diddy's nickname, "The Diddler."

"I know it's fun to watch for some people," Russell said in an Instagram Live. "If I had a nickel for every nasty meme sent to me from people whose lives were enhanced and built by Sean Combs [...] I think it's a bit hypocritical when the only reason you have a life is because you worked for him or he gave you a job or lifted you up somehow."

"Watching our brothers fall is hurtful," he continued. "And everybody [getting] together and [laughing] at our brothers fall or supporting the tearing down of our brothers. You know it's tough. We may think it's entertaining. Some of the memes are funny, but we have to look up and train our minds to see the good in things and not the negative," Russell furthered.

Previously, Russell was accused of sexual assault by 18 women. The alleged assault reportedly took place in business meetings to attempted assault in a women's restroom in New York City and during a night of partying at his apartment.

Russell denied the allegations and released his own statement about the incidents.

"I am blessed to have shared extraordinary relationships, whether through work or love, with many great women; and I have enormous respect for the women's movement worldwide and their struggle for respect, dignity, equality and power," ," he told People. "I am devastated by any reason I may have given to anyone to say or think of me in the ways that are currently being described. In recent weeks, some former business, creative and romantic partners have aired grievances as claims I categorically reject. In some of these instances, financial motives and direct contradictory witness testimony has been supplied to the media, which has been completely left out of stories."

"I have already apologized for the instances of thoughtlessness in my consensual relations," he continued. "I have separated myself from my businesses and charities in order to not become a distraction. I have re-dedicated myself to spiritual learning, healing and working on behalf of the communities to which I have devoted my life. I have accepted that I can and should get dirt on my sleeves if it means witnessing the birth of a new consciousness about women. What I will not accept is responsibility for what I have not done. I have conducted my life with a message of peace and love. Although I have been candid about how I have lived in books and interviews detailing my flaws, I will relentlessly fight against any untruthful character assassination that paints me as a man of violence."

He also spoke about the alleged assaults in an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger. While there, he shared that he took nine polygraph tests to prove his innocence.

"But women and celebrities maybe in some cases are a little different," ," Russell said. "But we don't wanna not believe women, we have to believe women. We have to give them the benefit of the doubt, but we can't demonize people without proof either."

The news of Kimora's message comes after Meek Mill denied having a romantic relationship with Diddy amid accusations he did.

In May, Kimora shared an Instagram Story where she promised to "fiercely" protect Diddy's two daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila Star. Lee was good friends with Jessie and D'Lila's mother, Kim Porter, who died in November 2018 from pneumonia. She was 47 years old.

"Prom 2024! I am so very proud of you my babies! I love you always and will protect you fiercely to the end with all I have! Congrats my loves! You made it! @the_combs_twins," she said via Entertainment Tonight.

The outlet reports that Kimora Lee has helped to step in and take care of the girls.