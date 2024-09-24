Rihanna Rejects Justin Bieber for Being 'Too Young' in Resurfaced Clips Amid Diddy Allegations

As the Diddy allegations take over Hollywood, old clips have come to light from various famous faces. In the most recent one, Rihanna once rejected Justin Bieber because of his age.

An old tweet from Rihanna began making the rounds on September 23. The tweet is from 2010 and had Rihanna call Bieber "sexy."

"Justin Bieber just flashed me his abs in the middle of a restaurant! Wow! He actually had a lil 6 pack! Sexy,lol! #Beliebersplzdontkillme," the Tweet said.

Justin Bieber just flashed me his abs in the middle of a restaurant! Wow! He actually had a lil 6 pack! Sexy,lol!#Beliebersplzdontkillme — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 16, 2010

However, that is when someone quoted the tweet and replied with a bunch of clips of Rihanna rejecting Bieber. In one of the clips, Bieber is standing next to Rihanna and he shared that he asked her out, but she denied him.

"She said I was a bit too young," Bieber gave as the reason.

In another clip, Bieber is on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The host questioned Bieber on if he asked Rihanna out.

"Yes, I asked her out," he told her.

DeGeneres then asked Bieber about Rihanna's age at the time.

The video ends with a screenshot of an Instagram post from Bieber that shows him and Rihanna sitting together.

"'Can I have your number please' - Justin. 'Nah' - Rihanna," it was captioned.

I get we’re exposing the pedos of the industry but Rihanna has rejected Justin Bieber 3 times for being too young. He also told her to tweet that. Yes, it might’ve been distasteful but let’s not act like she was ever attracted to him. https://t.co/Gvp95HWqQN pic.twitter.com/HpWDIc6ZQ6 — ۟ (@headnavy) September 23, 2024

Rihanna is the latest star to be pulled into the Diddy drama as the rapper is currently facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Bieber was previously entangled in the Diddy debacle after old videos of Bieber and Diddy went viral.

In the clip, Diddy asked Bieber why they don't hang out like they used to.

"Selling out arenas and everything? Starting to act different, huh? You haven't been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out," Diddy asked Bieber.

"Well I mean, you haven't... you tried to get in contact with me through all my, you know, my partners and whatnot, but you never really got my number. So, you want my number? I'm gonna tell you my number," Bieber responded, with some noting on social media that he appeared uncomfortable.

While both Bieber's and Rihanna's names have been brought up with Diddy, it is worth noting that there is no evidence that the celebrities were involved in any of Diddy's alleged illegal activities.