Diddy's Lawyer Blames Arrest on Wanting to 'Take Down a Successful Black Man'

Diddy's current criminal case is being blamed on hostility toward Black men, according to his lawyer.

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, made the claim that the government is trying target the embattled rapper because of his race.

Agnifilo appears in the new documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, which was just released on Tubi. According to a clip posted on TMZ, the lawyer said that the federal government is trying to take down Diddy because he is a successful Black man. Agnifilo says that the government could not get him on charges related to his taxes or his business empire, so they started to turn their attention to what went down in the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker's bedroom.

This is not the first time that Agnifilo has come to the defense of his client. Previously, he tried to explain why Diddy possibly had 1,000 bottles of baby oil at his residence.

"I don't know where the number 1,000 came from. I can't imagine it's thousands. I mean, you know. I'm not sure what the baby oil has to do with anything," he told TMZ's Harvey Levin in an interview.

"I don't know what you need 1,000 for. A bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you need 1,000 for. He has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place that he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?"

However, Costco refused to be brought into the Diddy drama and responded to the claims that they sold baby oil in their stores. A spokesperson for the company stated that they do not sell the product in their stores.

According to the indictment brought against Diddy, he is accused of having "freak offs" or "elaborate and produced sex performances" that were orchestrated and recorded by Diddy. Reportedly, these events could last for days and would require IVs in order to recover from.

Diddy is currently facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.