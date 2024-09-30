Mariah Carey's Sister Faced Tragic Final Days Without Fulfilling Their Father's Last Wish

Mariah Carey's father, Alfred Roy, expressed for his daughter to reconcile with her estranged sister, Alison. This was in his deathbed in 2002.

Fast forward twenty-two years, and despite numerous attempts, Alison passed away at the age of 63, never having the chance to fulfill her father's dying wish for a reunion with the Grammy award-winning singer.

Alison died in the presence of her sole confidant and companion, David Baker, in August.

It has been claimed that a hospice at-home team had diligently attended to her needs in her apartment located in Coxsackie.

Speaking to The US Sun, David said, "Two days earlier I told her I would never forget her, that I loved her and that she would always have a place in my heart."

"In a barely audible voice, she said, 'I love you.' Those were her last words. By the next morning, she had become totally unresponsive. She died two days later."

Alison and her estranged mother, Patricia, passed away on the same day.

The "Through the Rain" singer issued a public statement mourning the loss of both her mother and sister. However, David has raised doubts about the authenticity of Mariah's grief, suggesting that she should have made an effort to reach out to her sister through a phone call or video chat.

"Mariah has now denied forever the last wish of both her father and her sister."

In "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," the singer revealed the poignant revelation about her father's final request before his passing, that Alfred's dying wish was "was that my ex-sister Alison and I would speak again."

Upon discovering her organs were failing and her life was slipping away, Alison turned to David, pleading with him to make an effort to contact her famous sister. Despite not having Mariah's contact information, David made every effort to inform the celebrity about her sister's declining health.

First, he informed Alison's children about the situation, believing that one of them, close to Mariah, could relay the message.

Later on, David turned to social media to catch the "Obsessed" singer's attention, but his efforts were in vain.

He revealed, "Back on August 3 - after Alison was on home hospice care and knew she would die - she told me she wanted to speak to Mariah 'before it's too late.'"

"I told her I had no phone number for her sister, but there might still be a way to get a message to her."

On August 3, David also tweeted, "A sad ending to a tragic life. @mariahcarey's 'ex' sister now receiving home hospice care."

"The tag would have brought the tweet to her attention and given her a way to reply. But there was no response."

After being by Alison's side for nearly a decade, David reportedly doesn't know whether her family has arranged a funeral or memorial service or if they have intentions to do so.

He believes that she might have undergone cremation, yet he remains uncertain as no one has provided him with a clear answer. The whereabouts of her ultimate resting spot remain a mystery to him.

"It's now clear that after nine years with Alison, I will never know what happened to her remains and when - or even if - there will be any kind of memorial service for her," he said.

"The last time I saw her was shortly after she passed away. A funeral director moved her from her bed into a body bag. He zipped it up - and she was gone."

David became frustrated after dedicating years to helping Alison with her health challenges, including providing clothing and covering rent expenses when needed.

During her last days, David stood as a pillar of strength for her, tirelessly supporting her well-being and keeping vigil at her bedside.

In his blog, "The Carey File," which is a tribute to Alison, David shared how she would often call him urgently from the hospital, pleading to be taken away from there. The nurses confided in him that Alison found solace and calmness in his presence, easing her distress and workload.

David revealed that for every hospital visit, he made sure to be by her side as often as possible but it wasn't until right before Alison was released following a short stay in late July that he realized she was in the final stages of her life.

After being discharged, she returned to her apartment under hospice care and passed away there three weeks later.

David pointed out that Mariah had a history of disregarding her sister Alison during critical moments, like when she chose not to reconcile with her before Alison's passing.

In 2015, a traumatic event unfolded in Alison's life that left her fighting for survival. After being attacked and sustaining a severe brain injury during a home invasion on Long Island, she found herself in a critical condition, relying on life support following emergency surgery.

David recounted the disturbing incident that brought Alison to the brink of life and death.

While Alison received visits from concerned family members at the hospital in Albany, New York, Mariah was notable absence.

In June 2021, Alison also faced a critical moment following emergency surgery for a perforated intestinal ulcer. Despite the surgeon's grim prognosis of a mere 50% chance of survival, she persevered through six weeks of intensive antibiotic treatment to overcome sepsis and eventually returned home. Once more, Mariah remained absent, neither visiting nor reaching out.

