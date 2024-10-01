Ariana Grande Under Fire for Failing to Own Up to 'Selfish Choices' in Ethan Slater Defense

Ariana Grande shared insights into her romance with Ethan Slater for the first time.

Grande and Slater's romantic tale sent ripples through pop culture in a surprising twist that fascinated the entertainment sphere. The unexpected relationship between the "Wicked" co-stars became the talk of the town in 2023 when news of their blossoming romance surfaced shortly after Grande divorced Dalton Gomez.

Following the end of his marriage to his high school sweetheart Lilly Jay, Slater found himself in the public eye when he was romantically linked to the "We Can't Be Friends" hitmaker.

According to media reports, Slater and Jay filed for divorce shortly after news of his relationship with Grande became public. Sources close to the situation stated that Slater's involvement with Grande only began after his separation from Jay, with whom he has a son. Grande's divorce from Gomez was officially settled in October 2023, while Slater's divorce was finalized in early 2024.

In the public eye, Slater was portrayed as someone who left his family for a relationship with a famous singer - a narrative that Grande disputes.

In her interview with Vanity Fair, Grande stated, "There couldn't be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him."

"No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no b*****t tabloid can rewrite in real life."

Reflecting on her experiences with the media, Grande shared how she has faced relentless scrutiny from tabloids since her teenage years. Despite acknowledging her imperfections, she remains committed in her personal growth and self-acceptance journey.

The former Nickelodeon star said, "I will never let disreputable evil tabloids ruin my life or my perception of what is real and good."

However, several Redditors criticized the "Thank U Next" artist for failing to take responsibility for their "selfish choices."

From the perspective of one Redditor, they believe Grande and Slater see themselves as the victims of the narrative. They suggest how It would be more respectable if the singer acknowledged the infidelity and expressed a desire to move forward positively by supporting Slater in co-parenting.

"It says so much of Ariana that she is essentially trying to make herself/Ethan/their relationship the victim here. The only person with a right to be upset is his ex wife. I could actually respect it if she admitted to the cheating and just said something like 'I can't do anything about the past and now I'm just trying to learn from it and support him in being a good co-parent.' People make mistakes. I'm judging the shit out of them either way, but owning the poor choices he and she made would at least suggest growth beyond their selfishness."

Another user wrote, "she just can't cope with not being the good guy and morally correct. People make selfish choices; it happens all the time. But just fucking own it! You can be a good person and do a bad thing."

In the eyes of another individual, there is a sense of bewilderment at the lack of guidance provided to Grande by those around her.

"it's weird to me that no one in her camp is coaching her to do that. She isn't a little girl. She is a grown ass adult who has already been engaged twice, married and divorced once, and is now in a relationship that started under highly questionable circumstances. She's just desperate to pretend she is someone she's not, which given her history of insensitive appropriation is predictable."

According to a fourth, "It's annoying but really she's cheating herself at the end of the day. This is why she doesn't have any personal developmental growth."

Another shared that there is a possibility that Slater could be a genuinely compassionate and caring individual, and perhaps his marriage had already lost its emotional and physical intimacy. He considered ending it when he crossed paths with the "7 Rings" singer. It could also be possible that his wife became pregnant without his consent or pressured him into starting a family when he was uncertain about readiness, with the Redditor saying, "All of those things could be true!"

They continued, "But what is known to be categorically true is that he was a married man, with a newborn baby with his wife, when they became involved. Ariana just can't reconcile those two realities. She wants to be The Good Guy. She can't be like 'it's complicated. We fell in love and made selfish decisions. We chose happiness. We understand how it looks.' She has to be Morally Right here, and it's never going to work."

"'Will never go into certain details' is the loudest part of this article. If this is her chance to set the record straight and she can't even do that, it's pretty clear the record was straight to begin with. Cheaters and homewreckers are gross," another stated.

