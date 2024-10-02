YouTuber Lorry Hill Slams Ariana Grande's Plastic Surgery Lie Detector Test Results

YouTuber Lorry Hill is not staying silent when it comes to Ariana Grande's lie detector results about her plastic surgery.

In a post to her Instagram Stories, Hill slammed Grande for giving an explanation when asked if she had any plastic surgery done.

"Just so we are all clear; Polygraphs (lie detector tests) must be answered with a 'yes' or a 'no' with no narrative or explanations permitted," Hill said in her post.

On September 30, Grande sat down with Vanity Fair with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo for a lie detector test that was monitored by a professional. During the test, Grande was asked about any plastic surgery she has had done and if she will do any in the future. The professional then monitored Grande's results to determine if they were true or if she was being deceptive.

Grande denied getting work done to her nose as well as denied getting breast enhancement.

"No. Can you imagine? No. Not yet. I'm open," she said in response to the question.

The results came back truthful.

"Take that you YouTube people," Grande said cheerfully, a dig seemingly at Hill who has posted videos on her channel about alleged plastic surgery Grande has had done in the past.

In one of the videos from 2021, Hill alleged that Grande had a nose job done. Showing two pictures of Grande, Hill made the comparison.

"Now, I am honestly not sure how anyone can look at this photo and deny that the nose in the before photo looks very different from the nose in the after photo," Hill said in the clip.

She goes on to allege that the tip of Ariana Grande's nose has been made smaller.

"Her tip has not only been made substantially smaller, but it has also been raised upwards," Hill said.

Elsewhere in the video, Hill alleges that Grande had an endoscopic brow lift as well as work done on her eyes as well as other procedures.

The "Thank U, Next" singer did cop to getting filler and Botox in her interview with Vanity Fair, but said that is all that she has had done.

"I've had filler in various places and Botox, but I stopped like four years ago. And that is the extent. But also, like in full support of all people who do these things, whatever makes women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed. Why do we care?" Grande said.

This was not the first time that Grande copped to getting work done. She previously revealed to Vogue that she had both fillers and Botox done as well.

"Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips had a ton of lip filler over the years. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so, too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?," she said.