Amid reports of Sean "Diddy" Combs' confinement in pretrial detention at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, concerns have been raised about the conditions he may be facing.

A journalist claims that, according to unnamed sources within the prison, the 54-year-old music mogul is allegedly sleeping on a concrete surface within the facility's Special Housing Unit, with reports of rodent presence.

Jessica Reed Kraus, a journalist, reports that Combs has been transferred to the Special Housing Unit (SHU) at MDC Brooklyn allegedly due to safety concerns. Kraus describes this unit, commonly called "the hole," as a confined space without windows, measuring less than 10x10 feet in size.

Kraus claims, the incarcerated hip-hop music producer has been transferred to the Special Housing Unit (SHU) at MDC Brooklyn out of concern for his safety in the general prison population.

This unit, commonly called "the hole," is a confined space without windows, measuring less than 10x10 feet in size.

She revealed, "He's sleeping on a concrete floor with a thin 2-inch mattress, surrounded by rodents."

According to Kraus' unnamed sources, Diddy is avoiding meals due to concerns about food poisoning.

In contrast to Jeffrey Epstein, Diddy finds himself isolated in his cell without books, television, or any privileges and the "I Need A Girl" rapper's jail condition is reportedly "worse than Epstein's."

Allegedly, he is choosing not to eat out of fear of consuming food that could be contaminated with human waste. Additionally, prosecutors have sought to monitor the rapper's phone conversations.

According to Kraus, "Despite allowances for others, Diddy is kept in the harshest environment, locked in the SHU. His attorneys requested a transfer, but it was denied."

READ ALSO: Costco Denies Selling Baby Oil After Diddy's Lawyer Reveals He Has 1,000 Bottles in His 'Freak-Off Supplies'

Fellow prisoners at MDC have reportedly been mocking Diddy as they pass by his cell.

Kraus' sources revealed some individuals have been heard singing Diddy's famous song "Bad Boys for Life" as they walk past. In contrast, others have reportedly made comments alluding to his music about incarceration, such as, "I thought you were a bad boy, man!"

This comes after Diddy made a bold move to secure his release from prison for the third time, where he is said to be under close observation for signs of self-harm and facing potential risks to his safety, despite being removed from suicide watch.

Newly acquired court records from Radar Online reveal that the embattled rap icon has formally requested a review of a judge's ruling that denied his $50 million bail proposal as he continues to push for his freedom leading up to his court proceedings for alleged federal sex trafficking offenses.

READ MORE: Diddy Prepares for High-Stakes Trial After Being Removed from Suicide Watch: 'He Is Focused and Very Strong'