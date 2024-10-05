Lana Del Rey's Husband Takes Heat After Joking He 'Fed Ex-Wife to Alligators'

In a recent anecdote shared by Lana Del Rey's husband, Jeremy Dufrene humorously referenced his "ex-wife."

As part of his spiel, he engages with massive alligators during the swamp excursions he leads during tours.

As reported by TMZ, Dufrene, 49, engaged in a light-hearted banter with passengers on a boat regarding a specific reptile. He remarked, "Me and [this alligator] have been pretty tight ever since I fed him my ex-wife," a quip that elicited laughter from those present.

Afterward, he reassured the passengers, "I'm just kidding. I'm kidding."

The response to Dufrene's joke on social networking sites was a blend of positive and negative feedback.

"Lana Del Prey needs to watch herself...and educate Jeremy on the value of sunscreen," one original poster on a Reddit thread said.

Another commenter joked, "Lana is perfectly safe, gators can't digest silicone."

On X, @TheRealRobato11 stated, "Well that's def a red flag," whereas @roccofillmore wrote, "why else would someone marry [an] alligator guy—but for the alligator gonna eat [you] jokes—[that's] the best part of it all."

"Is he joking though! I think fam is serious—that ex wife better be packing!" @JeromeITHmeta suggested.

Lana Del Rey and her husband Jeremy Dufresne were seen in Louisiana❤️ pic.twitter.com/oIZUHEKra1 — reilly (@reilly0_0) October 2, 2024

This comes after the recent whirlwind wedding, and the 39-year-old singer finally spoke out this week after maintaining silence for some time.

Del Rey shared details about the overwhelming attention she and her partner have received ever since their marriage news was made public.

"Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won't stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker," she said.

She continued, "But if Sara Michelle Champagne and Kruesch (a famous New Orleans paparazzi) could stop switching vehicles following the family - and stop following us around remote parts of the country and Photoshopping my wedding ring into a pearl - I know we would feel a lot safer."

"All that being said, Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we're very happy," the "Young and Beautiful" singer concluded.

Dufrene's former fiancée was shocked to discover that he had tied the knot with the famous music artist without her knowledge.

Kelli Welsh was "blindsided" upon seeing photographs of the unexpected wedding ceremony but had nothing but nice to say about her former partner, whom she started dating when she was 16 and Dufrene was 19.

She told the Daily Mail, "But I am happy for him. He is a very protective, hardworking, manly man. He needed to get out of his comfort zone. He was used to bayou life and being out on the swamp. He is deserving of this blessing."