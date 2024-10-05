Diddy's Collection of Explicit Videos Puts Major A-Lister in Crisis Mode: 'It Will Follow Him for Life'

One major A-lister is deeply troubled by news that an alleged video involving them and Sean "Diddy" Combs is being offered to various media outlets for a price.

The content of the video is described as personal and private revealing to The NY Post, "It's triggering," the source revealed. "It feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it's causing a lot of issues. It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories."

The outlet has chosen to withhold the identity of the celebrity in question to protect their privacy, as there is uncertainty surrounding their age at the time of the incident. Additionally, the article mentioned the unmistakable presence of Diddy and the A-lister in the video.

Describing the situation as a "total nightmare" for the celebrity, another individual shared, "He feels like he was victimized years ago and is now being victimized yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever."

According to a source close to the A-list star, they are trying to ignore the discussions surrounding the video since they have limited options available if it was recorded without the star's awareness and then leaked.

They emphasized that the only course of action now is to hope for the best outcome and keep faith that the situation will resolve itself, stating, "So all he can do is pray. He's praying that this all goes away."

Despite efforts, the origin of the content could not verify the presence of the high-profile individual in any of the video material they acquired.

"There are recognizable names but I won't confirm any of their identities. But it's more than just that one," the informant revealed.

Numerous media members informed The Post that they were recently presented with the videos. However, they opted against acquiring it due to the difficulties of verifying its authenticity and the ethical considerations regarding the celebrity's age during the recording.

Recently revealed in a public indictment, Diddy has been accused of involvement in racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution at a federal level.

The Bad Boy Records mogul reportedly "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfil his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct."

Diddy continues to deny all the claims against him.