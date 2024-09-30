Diddy Prepares for High-Stakes Trial After Being Removed from Suicide Watch: 'He Is Focused and Very Strong'

Sean "Diddy" Combs has reportedly been removed from suicide watch in anticipation of his upcoming trial related to sex trafficking allegations.

A member of the music mogul's legal team told People, "He is focused and very strong, "He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial."

A source also revealed to the outlet that Diddy has been seen meeting with his loved ones at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he is currently being held there on allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, and facilitating prostitution.

Combs was reportedly placed on suicide watch after being arrested approximately two weeks ago, when a judge denied bail on two occasions. This measure was reportedly taken as a precaution due to concerns about Combs' mental state following his arrest.

According to the National Institute of Corrections within the US Department of Justice, suicide watch refers to the careful monitoring and supervision implemented for inmates at risk of self-harm, necessitating regular observation.

The 54-year-old was arrested by Homeland Security following raids on his Los Angeles and Miami residences. According to the indictment, federal agents allegedly discovered illegal substances and over 1,000 bottles of lubricant during the raids.

Allegations in the indictment further implicated the founder of Bad Boy Records in the establishment of a criminal network involved in various illicit activities, including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has stressed that his client is keen to share his side of the story in court. Nevertheless, some legal experts have reservations about this approach.

According to Meesha Moulton, a legal expert from Meesha Moulton Law in Las Vegas, it is standard advice for attorneys to caution their clients against testifying in their trials.

She told Page Six, "There is a reason that attorneys typically advise their clients not to take the stand in their own trial – testifying in one's own trial opens up the defendant to cross-examination from the prosecution."

Moulton said the taxing mental toll of undergoing a trial and warned that the jury would relentlessly scrutinize any inconsistencies Diddy's statements, pressuring him to confess to potentially damaging information.

"If Diddy becomes flustered or frustrated, taking the stand will do more harm for him than good," Moulton said.

"This level of scrutiny is very emotionally taxing, and if he struggles to maintain composure under pressure, it can negatively influence the jury's perception of him."

