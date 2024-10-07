Kanye West and Bianca Censori Set to Divorce: Report

Kanye West is reportedly single again.

West, who has been married to Bianca Censori for almost two years now, has reportedly already decided to pull the plug on the relationship.

A new report from TMZ claims that the couple is now headed for a divorce with sources close to the couple revealing that they split up a few weeks ago and that West has since left for Australia to spend time with his family.

The sources did not say what exactly led to the separation between West and Censori, but they shared that after the divorce he is planning on moving to Tokyo.

West and Censori's reported split comes after the couple has not been spotted together since September 20, when they engaged in a shopping spree.

The "Gold Digger" rapper was recently spotted in Tokyo alone, which left many to begin questioning the state of his relationship to Censori. While in Tokyo, West was seen at a local Jamaican restaurant where he enjoyed some jerk chicken. West apparently loved the meal so much that he offered to leave his signature on the restaurant's wall, along with a custom design.

West faced other legal troubles this year when he and Ty Dolla Sign surprised released their album Vultures 2. Geoff Barrow of Portishead accused them of using a sample from the band's 2008 song "Machine Gun" without permission for their song "Field Trip."