Diddy Ridicules Unconscious DJ in Resurfaced Party Footage: 'This Is What Happens to the White Man'

Diddy's past actions are once again being thrust in the spotlight in light of the criminal case against him.

In a resurfaced video, Diddy can be seen mocking a DJ who has become unconscious at an event.

TMZ reports that Diddy was featured in the old video taken at a house party in London in the 2000s. Diddy spoke directly into the camera, where he went on to explain to about what happens to "the white man" when he comes to a Diddy party.

"For all of those in London that don't know what happens to the white man when he comes to a P. Diddy party... this is what happens to the white man," he said.

"And that's James from Semi Mobile Disco! DJs are not supposed to pass out! But when they come to one of my parties this is what happens to them," Diddy continued.

One of the men stared into the camera with a shocked look on his face.

The new footage comes as Diddy is awaiting trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges in New York. Several other videos have recently emerged of Diddy with other celebrities that have now been under much more scrutiny, such as his past interactions with a then underage Justin Bieber.

A source close to Diddy spoke to TMZ about the statements made in the most recent resurfaced video, claiming they were "not meant to be derogatory."

"The government's allegations do not address his parties," the source said.

"People continue to rehash old video clips to fit a certain negative narrative and it's out of context," they added.

Diddy has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since pleading not guilty to racketeering and sex trafficking charges on September 17.

Since then, the rapper has been the subject of several other lawsuits with 120 victims being represented by attorney Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee revealed that more famous people are going to be sued by his law firm in the coming weeks and that he already sent out demands letters. He did not reveal which other celebrities were involved. He did say, however, that some of them have already settled.