Troy Aikman Doubles Down on Sparking Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement Rumors: 'I Might've Broken a Story'

Rumors of an engagement between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are piling high after the pair jetted off to the East Coast for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's bye week.

Former quarterback and NFL analyst Troy Aikman, 57, caught criticism for mistakenly referring to Swift as Kelce's "Mrs." during "Monday Night Football" this week, but on Wednesday said he may have been onto something.

"Someone actually reached out to me today and said they might actually be engaged," Aikman revealed on the "Pardon My Take" podcast on Wednesday. "So I might've actually broken a story."

Kelce, 35, also hinted at his plans with Swift, 34, this week during the Wednesday episode of the "New Heights" podcast he hosts alongside his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

"You got any bye week plans?" Jason asked.

"Of course I do," Travis quickly replied.

"You gonna tell anybody?" Jason asked.

"No," Travis said. "But if any of it comes out [in the media], I'm sure we'll talk about it on the show."

Swift attended Kelce's game against the New Orleans Saints in Kansas City on Monday night. The pair left for the East Coast on Tuesday night, while Swift has some time off before her next Eras Tour concert on Oct. 18 in Miami.

