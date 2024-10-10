Diddy's Legal Team Accuses FEDs of 'Orchestrating' Leak of Cassie's Assault Video

In a new development, the legal team of disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has made serious accusations against the federal government.

According to a report from Page Six on Wednesday, the rapper's legal team has accused FEDs of "orchestrating" the leak of the video showing him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura amid his ongoing legal battle.

The surveillance clip was released earlier in May. Given its shocking context, the clip has become one of the center pieces in the prosecution against Diddy.

The counsel of Combs claimed that the video was released to CNN by a government agent. It also added that the move was made in order to "wound" Diddy's reputation and chances of defending his stance from the accusations.

Legal documents stated that instead of utilizing the video as evidence, the clip was misused in a way that was damaging and prejudicial. Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, Diddy's attorneys, have requested the video to be suppressed if a government agent had indeed arranged the clip's leak.

The legal team also raised the attention of the Department of Homeland Security in the documents, claiming that the agency's investigative search of Diddy's property earlier on March 25 was an act intended to ignite "sensational media coverage."

The attorneys also called out the misconduct of the government and considered the exposing move as a trend inside the District.

"This Court should exercise its authority to prohibit underhanded tactics, which severely undermine a criminal defendant's right to a fair trial," they further said.