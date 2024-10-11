BLACKPINK's Jennie Turns Heads in Hypnotic 'Mantra' MV But Why Do Fans Claim New Song Is 'Gay Anthem'?

BLACKPINK's Jennie is in her pretty girl and soloist era.

Exactly a year after her solo comeback as a K-pop idol with "You and Me," BLACKPINK's main rapper has returned with another addicting track. On Thursday, Jennie released her anthemic single "Mantra" and its accompanying music video, in which she repeatedly raps her "pretty girl" slogan.

However, moments after her new single dropped, fans went into "gay panic" after learning that a part of the song could be dropping hints about Jennie's sexuality. In the catchy pre-chorus, the Korean artist sings, "This that pretty girl mantra, she's that stunna, make you wanna swing both ways."

The line quickly prompted fans to make memes and express candid reactions, with many of them calling "Mantra" Jennie's "gay anthem."

"Stream gay anthem," one fan wrote, while another said, "I'm late here cuz I couldn't stop watching the music video, mother is mothering. (I swing both ways and am gay for her)."

"Well, I'm already so gay for Jennie. Hahaha," someone else added while reposting a clip from the MV showing Jennie singing the buzz-worthy line.

A different fan pointed out that Jennie might have strategically released her new song on Oct. 11 to celebrate the LGBT community's National Coming Out Day.

"Jennie coming out as bisexual and today is national coming out day! The gays keep winning omg," tweeted the fan along with a GIF showing the K-pop idol panicking.

"Mantra" is Jennie's first solo release since launching her own label, called Odd Atelier, for her individual activities outside of the world-famous K-pop girl group, which is still being managed by YG Entertainment.

"It's the perfect song to begin my new era. I think 'Mantra' will make my fans happy but also show a new side of me as a solo artist," she said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone.

She continued, "... It's energetic and empowering with a message for all of my ladies, women, and pretty girls out there to love yourself for who you are. This is your anthem."

Watch the "Mantra" MV below.