From Puffy to Diddy: Diddy's Weight Loss Transformation Began Before Jail Time

Diddy is no longer Puffy, and it's not because of a name change.

The embattled rapper has shed lots of pounds, but a new report claims that it is not his time behind bars that has caused the dramatic weight loss.

TMZ shared a court sketch of Diddy after his court appearance in the room on October 10. The drawing and the outlet note that Diddy is noticeably thinner and it was previously believed that his weight loss was due to his lack of eating behind bars.

However, sources tell TMZ that his weight loss journey actually began before he was jailed. Additionally, the sources claim that he lost weight because of his healthy lifestyle.

Diddy reportedly was hunkered down in Miami as he was being investigated earlier this year and he it was during this time that he started working on his physical and mental health.

Sources say that Diddy was exercising in order to stay in good physical shape, but that it is unclear as to how much weight he has lost over time.

Previously, Marc Agnifilio, Diddy's attorney, shared that the most challenging aspect of Diddy's life behind bars was food and that it was thought to be the reason behind the wright loss before the new report emerged.

According to People, Agnifilio shared that Diddy's life behind bars involved a tough battle with food.

"I think the food's probably the roughest part of it," he shared.

This was not the first that came out about Diddy's alleged struggle with food behind bars as ex-MDC inmate Larry Levine shared that Diddy was suspicious that someone could end up poisoning his food.

"Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies," Levine told NewsNation.

"If somebody got to one of the correctional officers, this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money. [Diddy is] really, really paranoid. He's really, really scared. Doesn't know what to think. He doesn't know who to trust or what to believe," he continued.

Diddy appeared in court on October 10 where he was given a trial date of May 5, 2025 for his charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. He could also be facing more charges.