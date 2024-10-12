John 5 Hints at Revolutionary Aspects of Mötley Crüe's Las Vegas Residency

John 5 is "very excited" about the Las Vegas residency of Mötley Crüe in 2025.

This marks their third residency in Vegas following their previous residencies in 2012 and 2013 titled "Mötley Crüe Takes On Sin City" and "Evening In Hell."

Speaking on "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk," John confessed that he and the other members, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and Vince Neil, are "gonna dive deep into the catalog and we're gonna do all sorts of cool stuff."

"And this venue has this Dolby Atmos, and the sound is unbelievable. It is shocking how incredible the sound is. It goes over your head and goes over here, goes over there. We're gonna do some really, really special things."

The guitarist went on, "I love Vegas, and I just can't wait. It's gonna be insane, absolutely insane, like a Mötley Crüe show you've never seen before, or heard before."

Mötley Crüe is also stepping up to support the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth where they will be donating a portion of ticket sales to help young people facing homelessness in Southern Nevada.

The "Home Sweet Home" legends are ramping up their charitable work with the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative.

Meanwhile, to mark the 35th anniversary of their classic album "Dr. Feelgood," they're also rolling out a limited-edition box set.

With over six million copies sold in the US, "Dr. Feelgood" is a major success for the band not just in terms of number, as this reflects their best musical effort, thanks in part to their commitment to sobriety.

Tickets for Mötley Crüe's 2025 Las Vegas residency went on sale to the public on Friday, October 11. The shows will start at 8 PM, with doors opening at 7 PM at Dolby Live at Park MGM.