Britney Spears Reveals the Women She's Crushing On: 'Is It Even Normal to Be That Pretty?'

Britney Spears has begun work on her next book.

The "Toxic" singer took to her Instagram Stories on October 15 to share that she has been busy writing her next book.

"I'm away writing my novel and learning about myself," she shared in a lengthy post.

Spears did not share any more details about her upcoming book. She previously scored a New York Times best-seller with her memoir, The Woman in Me, which was released in 2023.

The book has gone on to sell over 2 million units in the United States alone and an estimated 3 million copies globally as of 2024. A film adaptation of the book is currently in the works by Wicked director Jon M. Chu and Universal Pictures.

Spears also had a hand in the books Heart to Heart and A Mother's Gift in the early '00s.

Elsewhere in her post, Spears revealed what famous female faces that she has a girl crush on.

First on the list was Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, who she said is a "classic babe and seems so sweet!!!"

Spears also had kind words for Natalie Portman, who she called the "coolest person," recalling meeting the star on a New York street and realizing they had the same shirt on. She also gave a shoutout to pop singer Camila Cabello who Spears said is "so darn pretty and she makes me giggle out loud !!! Her personality is so sweet and kooky I think it's healthy to be silly !!! I wish I was more like that."

Naming Kendall Jenner she wrote, "Is it even normal to be that pretty?"

She wrapped up her list of girl crushes by giving props to Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore who Spears said are both "literally gorgeous." Notably, both Gomez and Barrymore were on hand at Spears 2022 wedding to ex-husband Sam Asghari.