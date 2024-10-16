Demi Lovato's Ex-Boyfriend Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos Dead at 38

Demi Lovato's ex-boyfriend Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos has passed away at the age of 38.

The MMA star's loved ones confirmed the news of his passing.

The athlete's uncle Walter Vasconcelos Jr. announced that his nephew had passed in a social media post on October 15.

"Sad, very sad your farewell, Guilherme Vasconcelos! And so far from us in the USA. My dear nephew, my consecration godson, extreme father of little Naomi, much loved son of my sister Elisabete Vasconcelos partner of his brothers, Breno and Isabela and our extended family that today mourns his premature departure," his post began.

"You pursued your dreams in America as an MMA fighter, Guilherme Bomba, Brazilian champion, but we don't think that she would also take you on a journey of no return, without any of us around. We were waiting for you to come for Christmas that will no longer happen. Life is a breath and we wake up to this heartbreaking news. What times we are living in We are praying for you! May the God who is able receive you in His infinite mercy and comfort all of us who have always loved you unconditionally!" Vasconcelos Jr. concluded.

Vasconcelos's cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

He previously got his start in the MMA in his home country of Brazil. He then transitioned to professional and spent seven years in UFC. He accumulated 10 wins before he retired form the sport in 2019.

His fame rose to new heights when he dated Lovato in 2017. Though their relationship was brief, a source told E! News that there was no "bad blood" between the former couple. They simply realized that they're just "not meant to be a couple."

Lovato went on to clear all pictures of Vasconcelos from her social media accounts after the split.

She has not spoken about his passing as of reporting.