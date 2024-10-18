Jack Harlow Won't Release Any New Music Unless It's 'Worthwhile'

Jack Harlow fans have been eagerly waiting for new music from the rapper, and they may have to wait a lot longer.

He performed in New York City at the Brooklyn Paramount on October 18 and spoke to fans about his creative process with music and why he may not be releasing anything for a while.

"I was a little nervous tonight — it's been a while. It's been a great start though," he began.

"I spent a lot of time thinking about how much art is being uploaded into the world. I sit there thinking about why contribute? Why add more? I spent this last year and a half thinking about it," Harlow reflected.

"Why do you want to make music? What's your contribution? And I think I'm getting pretty close. I appreciate all the patience you've shown me as I put some thought into why I would add more art to this cluster of art. I don't know if I want to give anymore art to the world unless it's worthwhile," he furthered.

However, he may have found something worth it as he also teased that he might have something on the way.

"And I do got some very special s--t on the way," he added.

It's been over a year since Harlow released his Jackman album. The project produced the single "They Don't Love It" and achieved mild success only peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Prior to that, Harlow had a successful string of singles including "First Class," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well as the top 30 hit "Nail Tech" and top 10 hit "Industry Baby."

Harlow has been relatively quiet in 2024 and has flown under the radar so far. So, despite his tease of new music, he has not shared any official release date for anything.