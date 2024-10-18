Liam Payne Made a Desperate Plea to GF Kate Cassidy Days Before Untimely Death

Liam Payne allegedly made a desperate plea with his girlfriend days before his tragic death on October 16.

The ex-One Direction star and his influencer girlfriend Kate Cassidy traveled to the Buenos Aires, Argentina to watch and "speak" with bandmate Niall Horan during the latter's concert at the Movistar Arena on October 2.

In an Instagram Story clip before they took off for the Argentine adventure, Payne revealed, "It's been a while since me and Niall have spoken."

"We've got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk," he added.

According to reports from fans and videos shared online, the "Strip That Down" singer was seen having a great time at his former bandmate's concert in early October.

Additionally, Horan appeared to support these accounts as he paid tribute to his friend on social media and reflected on their last encounter just a few weeks ago.

Despite their initial excitement, it appeared that Payne and his girlfriend had conflicting views on the duration of their extended stay in Argentina.

Cassidy's visit to Argentina was cut short and returned to Florida just days before the tragic death where Payne fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

A close friend of Cassidy spoke to The Post said Payne and Cassidy's planned five-day Argentine getaway was cut short.

"Liam didn't want Kate to leave Argentina. He wanted her to stay. She says he begged her to stay. It was actually a little more heated than you'd think," the friend said. "He didn't know why she would leave him, but she wanted to be home with her dog. He didn't like that at all. He was really moody about it."

They went on, "So she took things into her own hands and got herself a ticket to go home. He was really unhappy about that. He made sure she knew that."

Regarding any potential issues in their relationship, Cassidy's friend reassured the outlet that the couple, who had been together for two years, were not experiencing any trouble in paradise.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy left Argentina back to Florida 2 days ago. pic.twitter.com/E2OOjZkUeJ — Original Doll (@originaldxll) October 16, 2024

A day before Cassidy was due to leave Argentina, Payne shared a playful moment with her, jokingly calling her a "loser."

In one of Payne's final social media posts, the 31-year-old ex-boy band member teased, "So it's going to be a nice day, and then, you're going home. Haha, loser, weirdo."

In the same set of social media posts, the couple was seen on a cheerful breakfast date, with Payne sharing their itinerary for the day which included horseback riding and a polo game, all while basking in the joy of a delightful day together.