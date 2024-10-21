50 Cent Justifies Trolling Diddy Amid Legal Chaos: 'What I've Been Saying For 10 Years'

Rapper 50 Cent has been vocal about his views on the Sean "Diddy" Combs legal situation.

His trolling and comments culminated in announcing an upcoming Netflix documentary tentatively named "Diddy Do It?"

The roots of their apparent conflict can be traced back to 2006, and 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, has since doubled down on his public judgments of the disgraced Bad Boy Records mogul.

When asked about his comments at live performances and on social media platforms, Fif clarified to People magazine, "Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years."

"Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, 'Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.'"

Last month, the rapper shared an article from Variety that featured the headline, "50 Cent Sets Diddy Abuse Allegations Docuseries on Netflix: It's a Complex Narrative Spanning Decades."

50 Cent has reiterated his stance having made it clear in the past that he prefers to keep his distance from Diddy. He stressed that their connection was more professional than personal, claiming his suitability to produce a documentary series on the "I Need A Girl" rapper.

For the "Candy Shop" rapper, many individuals within the entertainment industry shy away from voicing their opinions due to their perceived involvement in Diddy's alleged wrongdoings.

50 cent been told us about diddy a while again when went off on drink champs about the time diddy offered to take him shopping but 50 wasn’t having it. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PV844sAWNL — Reese (@ReeseMode) February 28, 2024

"This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far," Fif and director Alexandria Stapleton said in a statement to the publication.

As Diddy awaits his upcoming trial scheduled for May 5, 2025, prosecutor Emily Johnson has informed the court that the prosecution's arguments are expected to span a minimum of three weeks.

An additional six legal cases have been brought forward against the rapper, alleging instances of rape, sexual abuse, and sexual assault.

These new lawsuits join a total of 120 allegations, with 25 of them involving individuals who were minors when the incidents occurred.